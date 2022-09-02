Lancaster beats Jamestown 16-9 in season opener, defense secure the win

“Lancaster football is a religion here,” someone said inside the Legends’ press box three hours before kickoff.

If the sport is what their fans praised, then Foyle-Kling Field is their place of worship. Hours before the Legends began their season against Jamestown, spectators were marking their territory in the bleachers for the highly anticipated matchup.

It was a season opener between reigning Section VI Class A champion Jamestown and Lancaster, winners of five of the last six Class AA sectional titles, it was a matchup that didn't disappoint.

Lancaster won the meeting of perennial large-school titans, 16-9.

Lancaster running back Micah Harry capped the scoring in the third quarter when he broke from the backfield and sprinted down the left side of the field for a 53-yard touchdown. The senior had 14 carries for 80 yards.

“I think I could’ve done better,” Harry said. “I think I started off slow. I think a lot of it is on me. I think our guys up front played hard all night long … I’m not satisfied with how I played.”

It was a tough game for the Legends from the start, and in the fourth quarter, things got interesting. Lancaster entered the period up 16-7, but a fumble in their own end zone led to a safety. Suddenly, Jamestown only trailed by a touchdown.

That error gave Jamestown a slight pulse when it seemed like the Red Raiders offense may have been done for the night. Led by senior and North Dakota State commit Trey Drake, Jamestown went on a drive to as Drake played a two-man game with senior Darius Freeney.

In an offense now without Jaylen Butera, Jamestown heavily relied on Drake’s arm. He went 11-for-28 passing for 136 yards, and also rushed for 32 yards. As for Freeney, he had 69 yards on eight receptions.

“We did a really good job of mixing up our coverages,” Lancaster coach Eric Rupp said. “We had different zone blitzes to try and get him off balance. We did a good job as best we could, but he’s a great player and he made some great plays.”

The duo managed to push the ball into Lancaster territory and Jamestown needed a touchdown to have the opportunity to go for an extra point to tie or a two-point conversion to head home with a win. First, they needed the score.

Drake had three straight incomplete passes, before turning it over on downs with about 2:30 remaining in the fourth.

With an opportunity to put the game away, Lancaster couldn’t seal it, giving Jamestown another chance. For the Red Raiders, it was a little bit of the same as their offensive possession ended with Drake sacked by Sam Judasz, ending any hope of victory.

Jamestown had two potential game-tying/winning drives, but late heroics from Lancaster made the difference.

“We had a couple of self-inflicted wounds,” Rupp said. “Our defense bailed us out and they played great on night long and they got after it up front.”

On offense, Lancaster QB senior Max Stoldt was accurate in his season debut, going 12-of-16 with a touchdown pass for 140 yards. Early in the game he converted with senior wide receiver Matt Bauer on an 8-yard touchdown pass. Bauer finished the evening with two receptions for 19 yards.

Although their were some offensive highlights, the night belonged to Lancaster’s defense. Throughout the game, Jamestown’s offense struggled. Their first drive of the game ended with a failed fourth-drive conversion inside Lancaster’s 30. The early opportunity led to the Stoldt-Bauer connection.

In a second opportunity of redemption for Jamestown, it ended with senior Drake recovering an overthrown snap. It was a difficult start for an offense that’s going to need to figure itself out on a week-to-week basis.

Jamestown eventually got going, ending the first quarter in Lancaster territory. Still, Lancaster owned a 10-0 lead at that point.

Five minutes into the second, Drake converted a 24-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Carson Panebianco and the team converted the PAT. It looked like their offense was gaining momentum, but in the first game of the season, Lancaster’s defense looked as good as it could against a reigning sectional champion.

“I’m happy we won. That’s the single most important thing. There’s a lot of things we have to clean up. It’s week one and mistake were made, but we were able to come out with the victory and I’m happy with the team.”

Lancaster will face Niagara Falls next Saturday on the road at 2 p.m.