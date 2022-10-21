Lancaster beats Depew 41-8, ends regular season undefeated

Sirens could be heard far before police cars, ambulances and firetrucks were visible on Como Park Boulevard. If anyone heard the bevy of alarms and was unaware of what was going on, they would assume a major accident occurred.

“They’re here,” a Marine said.

Instead, it was a motorcade for Lancaster’s (8-0) football team as they arrived at Depew’s Frank Constantino Sports Complex. Sandwiched between the football school buses and emergency vehicles were buses of students separated by graduation year.

Such an entrance is what’s expected when Depew (4-4) and Lancaster meet, as they are part of the "Great American Rivalry Series," with the U.S. Marines serving as a presenting partner. As one of the longest-running rivalries in the country, the teams played Friday for the 93rd time in a non-league meeting, with the Legends going on to a 41-8 victory.

"We got a lot of guys in there, we definitely worked out butts off all week to be ready to go for this week," Lancaster's Micah Harry said. "You can't take those guys lightly. They come out firing every single year, it's a rivalry game, so everybody is fired up and ready to go. There's not too many things like this at the high school level. I'm thankful for this organization and my coaches to put us in this position."

With the victory, Lancaster adds to its all-time series record of 55-32-6. The latest edition of the rivalry wasn’t much of a competitive game, and it was more so the Legends reminding those in attendance exactly why they have 55 wins over the Wildcats.

Depew’s start to the game foreshadowed what kind of night it would be. Quarterback Thomas Che recovered his own fumble on a pass attempt, and then almost fumbled the ensuing snap. Che would go on to throw an interception, which was caught by Dylan Bucciferro late in the first quarter.

With another offensive possession, Lancaster’s Sam Judasz ran in for the two-yard touchdown, scoring the first points of the game. Less than two minutes later, Brendan Mahoney caught his second interception of the season, and was taken down on Depew’s 19-yard line.

"The defense does their job every single week," Harry said. "They do a great job getting into the backfield and wrecking havoc."

As the clock was winding down to close the opening period, Lancaster quarterback Max Stoldt threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Matt Bauer. Following the extra point, Lancaster was up 13-0.

"We made some really good plays in the air tonight," Lancaster coach Eric Rupp said. "Max Stoldt threw a couple of beautiful balls and our receivers make plays. I think that's what you need in the playoffs."

It was a tough first quarter for Che, because he entered the day with two interceptions all season and threw two in one quarter.

“He just seems shook,” a Depew coach said aloud. “He doesn’t usually play like this.”

When the second quarter commenced, it was a little bit of the same, as Judasz blocked Depew’s point for the two-point safety. Just 22 seconds later, Lancaster’s Micah Harry ran in for a three-yard touchdown. The Legends were putting up points quick in that period, and two minutes later Harry scored on a six-yard rush.

Everything was going Lancaster’s way, and everything was going wrong for Depew. When the Wildcats attempted a punt late in the period, they fumbled and surrendered the ball on downs to the Legends. On the ensuing drive, Harry trekked in for his third touchdown of the game on a three-yard rush, and following the PAT, Lancaster was up 34-0 at halftime.

Depew’s offense struggled mightily, with bobbled passes, dropped punt returns, interceptions, and had one rushing yard at halftime.

"We bring a lot of pressure on defense," Rupp said. "We've seen it all year. We're going to get after the quarterback, make him uncomfortable and make him make some quick decisions. Coaches do a great job scheming up the blitzes."

The game was effectively over once halftime ended because Lancaster pulled its starters. Harry ended the night with 52 rushing yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns, and Stoldt went 6-of-10 passing for 91 yards and a touchdown.

With some added rest for the starters and the regular season over, the Legends’ attention is now officially toward the playoffs. They’ll be the No. 1 seed with a first-round bye and will face Niagara Falls (1-6) in the Section VI Class AA semifinals.

"The first-round bye is something we've never dealt with," Rupp said smiling. "I wish we were playing somebody, but I understand the landscape of AA. We're going to take the week to get healthy, lift, and prepare for hopefully a long playoff run down the road."