Lancaster beats Clarence to end Red Devils' run of Section VI girls soccer championships

“Every time we played them, they were really competitive,” Taylor said. “They could have gone either way.”

In the 11th minute, the Red Devils had a rare corner kick, and had a decent opportunity on a header from the crowd in front. However, Vanderbosch handled the ball with some degree of ease.

About five minutes later, the teams traded chances. The Legends got the ball bouncing around in front of the net, and they only needed a kind bounce or break to take the early lead. However, Clarence was able to clear the ball out of danger after a few harrowing seconds.

Moments later, Gabrielle Irwin of the Red Devils found herself clear on the right wing. She tried to float a ball into the top far corner, and the Clarence fans in the stands had their hopes go up for a moment when they saw the ball touch the net. Alas from their viewpoint, the ball had gone just over the crossbar and landed on top of the net behind the crossbar.

The biggest moment of drama for the half came in the final seconds of play. Clarence was awarded a free kick just outside of the penalty area. The problem was that there were less than 10 seconds until halftime, and the Red Devils didn’t look completely set. Still, Kailey O’Brien got off a good shot, but Vanderbosch made the save.