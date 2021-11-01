Lancaster beats Clarence to end Red Devils' run of Section VI girls soccer championships

When it came Clarence’s record-setting streak of girls soccer Section VI championships, Lancaster decided that eight was enough.
The Legends stopped one of the great dynasties in local high school sports history on Monday night, defeating the Red Devils, 1-0, in the Class AA final at Williamsville South High School. The combination of great goaltending and a timely score was enough for Lancaster to advance to Saturday’s Far West Regionals at Webster-Thomas High School. No wonder that the range of emotions was at its widest between the winners’ screams of joy and the losers’ tears of sadness during the postgame awards presentation.
Consider the length of the Clarence winning streak. Lancaster’s seniors were in third grade the last time that the Red Devils weren’t Section VI champions.
“I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I joined the team in eighth grade,” Lancaster goalie Shealyn Vanderbosch said.
The teams had gone through almost 65 minutes of scoreless play when Lancaster was awarded a corner kick. Julia Benham lofted the ball into a crowd of her white-shirted teammates. The ball caromed off Sydney Lattimore and into the net. Suddenly, the Legends were less than 16 minutes away from a Section VI title.
“It was a set piece off the corner kick,” Lattimore said. “It was a beautiful center by Julia, who is a great player. I just got my head on it. It was great. I just wanted to put it somewhere on the net.”
Vanderbosch had the worst view of anyone on the field. But she was the closest player to the scoreboard, which began the countdown. The senior couldn’t help but take a glance of what must have seemed like a slow-motion timer.
The Red Devils continued to put pressure on the Lancaster defense in the final minutes, but couldn’t score a tying goal. When the buzzer sounded, the Legends players swarmed Vanderbosch.
“It was the longest 16 minutes of our lives, but we played really smart,” coach Julie Taylor said. “That was the key – just play smart soccer.”
“We had to work every second of this one, because they’re a great team,” Lattimore added.
A good goaltending performance can make a huge difference in a soccer game, and Vanderbosch certainly did that and more.
“She’s an amazing leader on and off the field,” Taylor said. “She really came through for us today.”
For much of the first half, it was difficult to tell which team was trying to add to a long run of postseason success. Clarence and Lancaster were more or less on even terms throughout the opening 40 minutes as they were scoreless.
The Red Devils might have had the better of the play in terms of time of possession and ball control. Still, in terms of good chances, the contest was relatively even. Clarence often tried long passes into the Lancaster zone to get behind the Legends’ defense, but couldn’t quite convert them into scoring opportunities. It actually gave Lancaster a little confidence, since the Legends had lost two regular-season matchups with Clarence.
“Every time we played them, they were really competitive,” Taylor said. “They could have gone either way.”
In the 11th minute, the Red Devils had a rare corner kick, and had a decent opportunity on a header from the crowd in front. However, Vanderbosch handled the ball with some degree of ease.
About five minutes later, the teams traded chances. The Legends got the ball bouncing around in front of the net, and they only needed a kind bounce or break to take the early lead. However, Clarence was able to clear the ball out of danger after a few harrowing seconds.
Moments later, Gabrielle Irwin of the Red Devils found herself clear on the right wing. She tried to float a ball into the top far corner, and the Clarence fans in the stands had their hopes go up for a moment when they saw the ball touch the net. Alas from their viewpoint, the ball had gone just over the crossbar and landed on top of the net behind the crossbar.
The biggest moment of drama for the half came in the final seconds of play. Clarence was awarded a free kick just outside of the penalty area. The problem was that there were less than 10 seconds until halftime, and the Red Devils didn’t look completely set. Still, Kailey O’Brien got off a good shot, but Vanderbosch made the save.
In the second half, the Red Devils came out a little more aggressively and seemed to cut down the length of its attacking passes in an attempt to control the ball. It worked nicely, but the early results of the strategic switch didn’t put anything on the scoreboard.
About six minutes into the second half, Samantha Payne took control of a crossing pass in front of the goal. Her shot appeared ticketed for the far corner, but Vanderbosch got a hand on the shot – enough to deflect the ball off the crossbar and harmlessly off the football goal post. If it wasn’t as good a save as you’d see at this level, it was close to it. There was no time for the goalie to even think beforehand; it was a case of read and react.
“I just felt like I needed to do everything I could,” Vanderbosch said.
A couple of minutes later, Clarence’s Kailey O’Brien had an open shot from about 25 yards out. No acrobatics were needed by Vanderbosch this time to add to her save total.
It all made Lancaster’s goal that much more surprising. The Legends, who had done so little offensively in the second half, had barely gotten the ball past midfield. But they converted on the corner kick, and the defense did the rest.
“To do this on the last game before college – it’s so good to have this under our belts,” Vanderbosch said. “I know the girls next year will work to try to keep this up. Only seven more to go.”