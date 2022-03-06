Lancaster beats Clarence 67-43 for first Class AA girls basketball title since 1978

“Dunk that next time,” a fan shouted as Francis ran to the bench.

With Francis’ length and athleticism, it wouldn’t be a surprise if she could be one of the few women basketball players to throw it down. She confirmed a rumor that she attempted a dunk during a game this season, but missed.

“I can dunk,” Francis said. “I’m like at the rim. I get rim checked every time, but I try.”

When both teams returned from the timeout, the Legends’ defense notched up. With Francis reading the passing lanes and clogging the paint with senior Kiley Harrington (11 points) and junior Rachel Kamrowski (24 points) on the perimeter.

Their feistiness led to a 54-34 lead entering the final quarter. Clarence’s leading scorer was sophomore Ella Corry (14 points). She tried to will her team back, but it was too late, and Lancaster’s defense was just too much.

“We went into the locker room and talked about some halftime adjustments,” Jaskier said. “The girls were able to take that and execute, so it was a positive sign.”