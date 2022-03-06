Lancaster beats Clarence 67-43 for first Class AA girls basketball title since 1978

Lancaster freshman Madison Francis walked into Buffalo State on Sunday afternoon to pay tribute to her favorite basketball player, Kobe Bryant.
She wore white socks with the ‘M’ logo, a nod to Bryant’s nickname, the ‘Black Mamba.’
Against Clarence, Francis had a championship performance that would have made Bryant, the winner of five NBA championships and two Olympic gold medals, proud. With 16 points, seven rebounds, six steals and two blocks, she led the Legends (21-0) to a 67-43 win over the Red Devils and won MVP, propelling Lancaster to win its first Section VI Class AA girls basketball title since 1978.
“She treats every game the same,” Lancaster head coach Jayson Jaskier said. “She’s an unselfish player, always looking to get her teammates involved. When she sees an open lane, she’s going to take it. She’s just an incredible all-around player."
Francis’ all-around game was on display throughout the contest, and similar to Bryant, her game turned up in the second half. Coming out of halftime, she scored four points in a minute and a half and capped off a 6-2 run by intercepting the ball like Bryant, a 12-time NBA All-Defensive selectee, and laying it up. Her basket gave Lancaster a 40-26 lead and led to a Clarence timeout with the game slipping away.
“Dunk that next time,” a fan shouted as Francis ran to the bench.
With Francis’ length and athleticism, it wouldn’t be a surprise if she could be one of the few women basketball players to throw it down. She confirmed a rumor that she attempted a dunk during a game this season, but missed.
“I can dunk,” Francis said. “I’m like at the rim. I get rim checked every time, but I try.”
When both teams returned from the timeout, the Legends’ defense notched up. With Francis reading the passing lanes and clogging the paint with senior Kiley Harrington (11 points) and junior Rachel Kamrowski (24 points) on the perimeter.
Their feistiness led to a 54-34 lead entering the final quarter. Clarence’s leading scorer was sophomore Ella Corry (14 points). She tried to will her team back, but it was too late, and Lancaster’s defense was just too much.
“We went into the locker room and talked about some halftime adjustments,” Jaskier said. “The girls were able to take that and execute, so it was a positive sign.”
When the final buzzer sounded, the Legends ran onto the court in celebration. During the banner ceremony, Francis suffered a right leg cramp, which put her on the floor and she hobbled briefly off the court.