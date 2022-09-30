Lancaster beats Canisius 24-20; offense and defense come up huge in fourth

It took 90 years for Canisius and Lancaster to renew acquaintances on the football field.

A game of such rarity between large-school public and private high schools was cherished Friday evening in Lancaster at Foyle-Kling Field.

The parking lot was near capacity an hour before kick-off, spectators reserved their seats by putting blankets down on bleachers, and Canisius somehow got its flag to wave from a pole.

And when the game finally kicked off, it didn't disappoint.

Lancaster junior Brendan Mahony picked off Canisius quarterback Nicholas Penuvchev with 20 seconds at the Legends' 5-yard line to seal a thrilling 24-20 non-league victory, setting off a celebration among Lancaster's pink-clad fans.

“I could just tell by the QB’s eyes, because all game he was just staring down his receivers,” Mahony said.

Lancaster’s Brendan Mahony intercepts Penvuchev with 20 seconds. Here’s Lancaster and its fans celebrating. pic.twitter.com/mJaz5vEiFc — BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) October 1, 2022

Following his interception, Lancaster’s bench and crowd erupted, because they knew they were heading home with the win against a school with rich gridiron history. The Legends' student section began chanting “overrated.”

It was pandemonium on the sideline, with Lancaster players chest pumping and dapping up one another, along with coaches punching the air in celebration.

“It was an unbelievable experience,” Lancaster coach Eric Rupp said. “You had a perfect night, great crowd and two programs going back-and-forth. I’m happy we prevailed in the end and it’s good to schedule a game like this because it’ll help us achieve our ultimate goal.”

Prior to Mahony’s interception, Lancaster senior Max Stoldt threw the go-ahead 27-yard touchdown to senior Jack Harrington with two minutes left on a play that wasn’t designed for Harrington.

“It wasn’t really designed for him,” Stoldt said. “He kind of just popped open and I threw it. It was great.”

The moment is one that Harrington will cherish for as long as possible

“I’ll remember it for the rest of my life, it’s awesome,” Harrington said.

The game was tug-and-pull type all night, leading a fan to say “this game is intense,” because it surely was. Both sides wanted bragging rights in a rare matchup -- a win that will let each know where they stand in the pantheon of Western New York football.

“To Eric and Lancaster, congratulations,” Canisius coach Kraig Kurzanski said. “They deserved to win tonight because they made more plays down the stretch. We certainly got better because we played them and I hope they got better because they played us.”

The second quarter is where both team’s offenses started to find a rhythm, beginning with Lancaster senior Micah Harry sprinting down the field for a 76-yard touchdown, his ninth rushing score of the season. Following the score, the Legends converted the extra point and were up 7-0.

Minutes later Canisius' Penuvchev found sophomore Evan Dean for a 17-yard touchdown, making it a 7-7 game.

Lancaster added a field-goal to make it 14-10 at halftime, but on the other side of the field, the second quarter was marred with Canisius penalties.

“Both teams struggled a little bit offensively,” Rupp said. “Sometimes when you play a big game nerves get the best of you.”

It’ll be another big game next week for Lancaster as they’ll be facing Bennett, in a rematch of last year’s Class AA sectional final.