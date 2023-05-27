Lancaster senior pitcher Jack Harrington got himself into a jam of his own making in the first inning of the Section VI Class AA baseball championship game Saturday.

A walk and a hit batter, and Williamsville North already was threatening.

Harrington worked his way out of that situation and another in the top of the fifth on his way to a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Legends captured the sectional title, 8-0, at Sal Maglie Stadium in Niagara Falls.

“I was getting over the nerves in the first and then settled down and played my game,” Harrington said. “It turned out to be one of my best performances ever. It was a great day.”

Harrington allowed the only hit in the fourth, a single by Owen Smith, and already had a 2-0 lead at that point thanks to Eric Castren, who drove in two of his three runs in the second inning.

Harrington got some key defensive help in the fifth as the Spartans (14-9) had runners on second and third with two outs. Shortstop Ethan Bak picked the ball in the dirt to secure the third out and end the inning.

In the sixth, Lancaster (16-6) rallied for six runs to put the game out of reach.

The Legends had nine hits in the game, with at least one hit from eight spots in the batting order, and they had four extra base hits.

Konner Hauck went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. Tyler Reese and Austin Stevens each had a double and drove in a run.

“Everyone did their part,” Harrington said. “It was a great team win.”

Lancaster advances to the Far West Regionals against the Section V champion next Saturday at 11 a.m. at Grand Island.

Class C

Gowanda is back on top in Class C baseball with a 7-2 victory against Portville in the sectional final at Dietrich Park in Jamestown.

The teams have met in the last three sectional finals, with Gowanda winning in 2021 and Portville in 2022. This time, Gowanda gets to move to the Far West Regionals against the Section V champions next Saturday at 11 a.m. at Frontier. When Gowanda won in 2020, there were no state playoffs because of the Covid pandemic.

On Saturday, Gowanda took a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning and didn’t look back, adding two more in the fifth on a double by John Ondus and an RBI single by Carter Capozzi, and two more in the sixth on a two-run triple by Tyler Smith. Ondus, Smith and Pachucinski each had two hits.

Cole Herman pitched five innings and Smith pitched two to combine on a four-hitter.

Gowanda moved to 19-2, with its only losses coming to Dunkirk in mid-May and Fredonia in the second game of the season. Portville finished 16-3.

Class D

North Collins jumped out to a 7-0 lead and earned an 11-1 victory in six innings against Ellicottville in the Class D final at Dietrich Park in Jamestown.

Derek Ebersole allowed two hits with 11 strikeouts, two walks and hit a batter.

Ellicottville (7-14) scored a run in the top of the sixth but North Collins (13-6) scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to end the game.

Ebersole also went 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs batted in and two runs scored from the leadoff position. Scott Armbruster drove in two runs and Austin Kehr had two hits.

North Collins will play the Section V champion at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Dwyer Stadium in Batavia.