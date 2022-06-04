Lake Shore uses strong second half to reach state semifinals in boys lacrosse; Hamburg loses heartbreaker

Lake Shore played about as good of a second half as it could have hoped for and now the Eagles are heading to the state semifinals.

Lake Shore scored scored eight goals, four of them in five minutes, and did not allow Section V's Palmyra-Macedon a goal in the second half in a 10-4 victory in the Class C Far West Regional on Saturday at Williamsville East.

Jaden Kennedy and Ray Cortez each scored three goals for Lake Shore. Cortez, the team’s leading scorer now with 68 goals, tallied all of his goals in the fourth quarter.

Lake Shore (19-1) started slowly and went into halftime trailing 4-2.

“We got them straightened out to get their energy up, telling them this could be the last game,” coach Adrian John said. “We talked to them about that and about being more aggressive on it by working and sharing the ball offensively, and that’s what they did.”

Quickly after halftime, Lake Shore capitalized on a Raiders turnover by taking the ball upfield and Kennedy finished with a shot to the top of the net. Moments later, Cortez scooped up a rebound and tied the game at 4-4. Korban Bonafede, assisted by Cortez, put the Eagles ahead 5-4, and Lake Shore took control of the game from there.

“We noticed they were dropping a lot of balls and missing on passes so we made sure that we got on it and kept pressure on them to make them keep losing the balls,” John said.

Pal-Mac (15-4) committed 21 turnovers, several of which led to Lake Shore scoring chances.

At the other end of the field, freshman goalie Damien Warrior made several tough saves to keep the Raiders from any sort of comeback. He finished with 11 saves and the second-half shutout.

“Usually we come out in the second half with a bunch of energy and all of that energy would help us throughout the game,” Warrior said.

Lake Shore will play Section III's Westhill in the West state semifinal at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Cortland. Westhill defeated Section X Ogdensburg, 19-5, on Saturday at Potsdam High School.

Hamburg, Clarence fall

Hamburg played a tough, defensive game but was defeated by Section V's Canandaigua, 6-5, in the Class B Far West Regional.

Senior Dylan Collins scored twice for the Bulldogs (12-6), while Larry Voss, Josh Gregoire and Devin Collins each scored once. Hamburg’s formidable goalie duo of Lukasz Barmosz and Derek Benningfield combined for 10 saves on 16 shots.

Jaxon Grant led Canandaigua (15-4) with two goals, while goalie Jack Faiola made 11 saves on 16 shots.

Hamburg (12-6) opened the game with a 2-0 lead courtesy of Voss and Gregoire. Voss scored from the left side assisted by Carson Kummer while Gregoire’s tally came unassisted.

Canandaigua cut the early lead in half on a goal from star senior Elliott Morgan before tying the score when Nate Sheridan found the back of the net. The Braves’ offense relied on a slow, methodical pace to probe and find gaps in the Bulldogs’ defense, and Canandaigua built a 6-3 lead by the early fourth quarter. Neither team scored in the third quarter.

Hamburg battled back in the final quarter to make it a one-score game, and with 10 seconds to spare got the ball free on a shorthanded breakaway. But as time expired, the Bulldogs’ shot clanged off the goal post.

“Our kids left it all out there today," Hamburg coach James Maxwell said. "They did a great job out there of working extremely hard and they showed up today. It’s always tough in the last game of the season, but we were right there so it could have been anyone’s game.”

Meanwhile, Clarence lost, 19-4, to Section V's Fairport in the Class A Far West Regional game.

The Red Devils (15-4) trailed 9-1 at halftime and were unable to make up ground.