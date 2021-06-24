Lake Shore softball wins first sectional title in 44 years; Eden takes B-2 crown

The Eagles had won 13 games two years ago, setting a school record. Hopes were high entering 2020 before the pandemic canceled the season. When the team went back to work this spring, it was difficult to know what to expect.

“Some of these girls hadn’t played ball, hadn’t played travel,” center fielder Alyssa Chaplin said. “We didn’t know what everyone was going to do, where everyone was going to play. We had a solid team last year. Some girls had to fill some positions this year. We had never seen them.”

Fininzio added, “With six seniors starting the season, (a sectional title) was the goal. I told them that if we play a championship game, it could be on your graduation day. They said, ‘We want to get there then. We want to play on our graduation day.’ I thought that was a cool goal. You play every game to win, but you usually don’t win all the time. This was outstanding. We won in all different ways.”