Lake Shore softball wins first sectional title in 44 years; Eden takes B-2 crown

It took a mere 44 years for the Lake Shore softball team to be on the top of the heap at the end of the season.
The Eagles claimed their first Section VI title since 1977 with a 12-4 win at home over Depew on Thursday. The victory gave Lake Shore the B-1 championship and completed an undefeated season (19-0).
It’s not easy for a high school program to rise from the bottom after such a long drought, as the players often don’t expect to win games initially.
“Softball was not the sport of choice here,” coach Vincent Fininzio said. “This is my seventh year of coaching. That was the thing – let’s start from the bottom and see what you’ve got. We had great success with bringing up younger kids that I thought could play. We got some kids coming back to keep the success rolling.”
Wow.. what a day to be an Eagle.. softball defeats Depew 12-4 to finish off an undefeated season. Section VI Class B1 Champions.
The Eagles had won 13 games two years ago, setting a school record. Hopes were high entering 2020 before the pandemic canceled the season. When the team went back to work this spring, it was difficult to know what to expect.
“Some of these girls hadn’t played ball, hadn’t played travel,” center fielder Alyssa Chaplin said. “We didn’t know what everyone was going to do, where everyone was going to play. We had a solid team last year. Some girls had to fill some positions this year. We had never seen them.”
Fininzio added, “With six seniors starting the season, (a sectional title) was the goal. I told them that if we play a championship game, it could be on your graduation day. They said, ‘We want to get there then. We want to play on our graduation day.’ I thought that was a cool goal. You play every game to win, but you usually don’t win all the time. This was outstanding. We won in all different ways.”
While Lake Shore had some close calls earlier in the playoffs, this game became one-sided quickly. After Depew (12-6) opened the game with two runs, the Eagles put their first four batters on base. All of them came around to score at some point – as did another teammate – to give Lake Shore a 5-2 lead after the first inning. The Eagles added three more runs to make it 8-2 after two innings, and it was almost a case of counting the outs.
Of Lake Shore’s 12 runs, nine were scored by the first four batters in the order. The table couldn’t be set any better than that.
“My 1-2-3 hitters (Grace DeGroat, Carly Fraser and Chaplin) have been pretty steady all season,” Fininzio said. “My 4-5 hitters have been flipping back and forth, depending on who was hitting better. They’ve come up big. They’ve been driving people in. The first two hitters had on-base percentages of .740 and .690. They were on base all the time. It makes it easier to put the ball in play and score runs that way.”
Then it was a matter of the defense protecting the lead. Not only did the Eagles make enough routine plays to keep the lead safe, but there was the occasional superb catch too – such as the one Abby Hanes made in left field on a potential hit up the gap in the fourth inning.
“I kind of stuck my glove out and it went into it,” she said.
The game ended in an unusual manner. With one out in the top of the seventh, a little infield pop fell near pitcher Elizabeth Jarzynski – who flipped the ball to catcher Gabby Rodriguez to tag a runner coming from third. What few realized was that the third-base umpire had called an infield fly rule, so Lake Shore had completed a double play.
“It was confusing,” Chaplin said. “I didn’t know what was happening in the outfield. Then someone said, ‘You won,’ and I was like, ‘O.K.! Yea!’ ”
The game ended around 4 p.m. – just enough time for the seniors to collect some hardware, pose for pictures, race home for a shower, and head back for graduation at 5:30. That’s quite a doubleheader.
“We were stressing out about the logistics – our hair and stuff,” Hayes said. “It will be OK. We’ll take a quick shower and go up there.”
“This is my favorite day of the year,” Chaplin said. “It’s exciting – going into graduation as a Section VI champion. I should walk on the stage with the patch.”
Eden takes B-2 crown
The B-2 championship game was much closer and had a thrilling outcome. Eden, the top seed, needed eight innings to defeat Fredonia 6-5.
Kaitlyn Schmitz lined a two-out single to right field with two outs in the bottom of the eighth to score Marissa Calloway and give the Raiders the win. Schmitz finished the game 5 for 5 with a double, while Calloway went 3 for 4 and scored three runs, including the game-winner. Alyssa Johnson added two hits.
Eden wins it with a walk off!!!!
It was the fourth sectional title in the last five years for Eden, which finishes 16-2 and loses just three seniors to graduation, Schmitz, Calloway and Brooke Woodard. Eden’s graduation ceremony was also held Thursday evening.
Schmitz also had the game-tying single in the sixth inning. Calloway retired Fredonia in order in the seventh. Eden got a leadoff single in the seventh, but a lineout and two ground outs stranded the runner at second.