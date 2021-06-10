Lake Shore softball circles key dates on calendar in crunch of season

Lake Shore is No. 8 in this week’s Class B NYSSCOGS state softball rankings, two spots ahead of No. 10 Eden. The Eagles have four regular season games scheduled before sectional pairings are released June 18.

“We all know what everyone is capable of and we all look at each other with confidence,” Hanes said. “We are confident everyone on this team can make a play. We don’t look past everybody. We come with the same attitude for every game.”

Grace DeGroat, an outfielder, also sees how everyone on the roster – from eighth-grader Jordyn Colvin and freshman Carly Fraser (16 for 23 with 17 RBIs) to the team’s seven seniors – have found ways to contribute. Jarzynski has also put more speed and more movement on the ball, giving the Eagles a stronger force in the pitching circle.

“All of this comes from how close we’ve been over the years,” DeGroat said. “We bond more as a team than we have previously and that really helps, with teamwork and communication.

“I don’t think (the success) was all at once. This was building up, knowing we’re actually a strong team.”

Lake Shore had a few absences as it began its practices in early May; four of its players were also on the volleyball team, including Hanes and DeGroat.