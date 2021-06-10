Lake Shore softball circles key dates on calendar in crunch of season

The Lake Shore softball team looked at its schedule before the season and set a goal: to play its final game on the same day of the school’s graduation ceremony.
"We want that blue patch this year," senior Gabby Rodriguez said. "We've never done that before, at least not since I've been on the team since my freshman year."
A blue patch would mean a Section VI championship.
The sectional softball championships are scheduled for June 24, the same day that seven of Lake Shore’s players are scheduled to participate in their high school graduation. It was just how the calendars shook out, but the Eagles are eager for the possibility of playing softball during the day and then heading to graduation that evening.
“Winning a sectional championship, that was the goal, first and foremost,” Lake Shore coach Vince Fininzio said. “They saw the writing on the wall. I wasn’t sure if we set a goal of going undefeated, but we’ve had some really competitive games. Their goal is to play the day of their graduation, in the sectional title game. That is fueling their fire.”
Williamsville East began the week by registering its 33rd consecutive win, a 4-3 win Monday against Iroquois.
The Eagles improved to 13-0 on Tuesday with an 8-2 victory against East Aurora. Elizabeth Jarzynski struck out six and Abbey Hanes and Rodriguez combined for four hits and two RBIs for the Eagles. Hanes, Rodriguez and Alyssa Chaplin have combined for 67 RBIs in the Eagles' 13 games this season.
Lake Shore is No. 8 in this week’s Class B NYSSCOGS state softball rankings, two spots ahead of No. 10 Eden. The Eagles have four regular season games scheduled before sectional pairings are released June 18.
“We all know what everyone is capable of and we all look at each other with confidence,” Hanes said. “We are confident everyone on this team can make a play. We don’t look past everybody. We come with the same attitude for every game.”
Grace DeGroat, an outfielder, also sees how everyone on the roster – from eighth-grader Jordyn Colvin and freshman Carly Fraser (16 for 23 with 17 RBIs) to the team’s seven seniors – have found ways to contribute. Jarzynski has also put more speed and more movement on the ball, giving the Eagles a stronger force in the pitching circle.
“All of this comes from how close we’ve been over the years,” DeGroat said. “We bond more as a team than we have previously and that really helps, with teamwork and communication.
“I don’t think (the success) was all at once. This was building up, knowing we’re actually a strong team.”
After a season canceled by Covid, seniors Schmitz and Calloway are two of the leaders at Eden who aim to usher the Raiders to the Section VI Class B title.
Lake Shore had a few absences as it began its practices in early May; four of its players were also on the volleyball team, including Hanes and DeGroat.
“With Covid, having two sports (at the same time), including volleyball and softball, having to go to both practices was hard,” said DeGroat, who has moved to right field this season and is hitting .528 with 15 RBIs. “Some practices overlapped, but we’d have to split an hour between both of them.”
Lake Shore was eliminated from the Class B1 volleyball semifinals May 13. The softball opener against Silver Creek was the next day.
“The kids that were there, they’ve focused on what we were doing, the few days we had in the gym before the start of the season,” Fininzio said. “They figured out that for some of them, this is their last hurrah. It’s a short season, there’s no time to take days off, and they’re staying focused.”
The Eagles also have found a way to keep the crunch of a season – one shortened by the Covid-19 pandemic – on a good-natured note. A colorful snack food helps.
Lady Eagles extend streak to 6 wins. A. Hanes (3 hits 4 rbi) L.Jarzynski (no-hitter 6 k’s) “Cheese Ball” Co-players of game. A. Chaplin: 5/22-“Cheese Ball” player of the game pic.twitter.com/hIMfSoKyVa— LS Eagles Softball (@Lake_Shore_SB) May 24, 2021
Eric Ring, an assistant coach at Lake Shore, is a regional manager for Utz Quality Foods, which makes and distributes potato chips and snacks, including its bright orange Cheese Balls. The Eagles coaches reward their top contributor or contributors with buckets of Utz Cheese Balls after each game, whether it’s for a strong hitting day or for a key defensive play.
Lake Shore honored its seven seniors Monday after a 21-0 win against Maryvale. Instead of handing out one or two buckets of Utz Cheese Balls, the coaches gave the seniors the collective Cheese Ball of the game award.
“We always look forward to it and cheer on the person who wins,” Hanes said. “It’s something we work for, in a way. At the end of the game, you think, ‘Oh, it could be me.’ It keeps it lighthearted.”
Dunkirk’s Gotowka notches third no-hitter
Dunkirk’s Ashley Gotowka threw her third no-hitter this season in an 8-0 win June 4 against Allegany-Limestone.
Gotowka had 16 strikeouts and hit two batters in the win against the Gators. She also helped her own cause, going 3 for 4 with two singles and a double.
Gotowka pitched a perfect game and struck out 13 batters in a 2-0 win May 20 against Southwestern. She also struck out 19 batters in a 6-0 win May 24 against Allegany-Limestone.
State softball rankings
Western New York has 10 teams ranked in the NYSSCOGS weekly top 25 rankings for each classification in games played through Monday.
Clarence is No. 5 in Class AA, while Lancaster is at No. 23. The teams play Saturday at Lancaster. Clarence won the first meeting 2-1 on May 20.
Williamsville East is No. 2 in Class A, while Nardin is No. 8 and Grand Island is No. 21.
As noted above, Lake Shore is No. 8 in Class B, two spots ahead of Eden.
St Mary’s of Lancaster is No. 3 in Class C and Falconer is No. 24. Sherman is No. 16 in the Class D rankings.