Back and forth, the two teams went at each other. Blow for blow, as if in a boxing match.

No, this wasn’t Ali/Frazier or Tyson/Holyfield. This was the Lake Shore/Silver Creek Eagles and the Hamburg Bulldogs, battling it out for the Section VI Class C boys lacrosse championship. This one went all 12 rounds, with the Eagles scoring the winning goal late and holding on to beat the Bulldogs 8-7, clinching the Eagles’ third straight Class C title at West Seneca West High School on Thursday.

“It’s a pretty good feeling,” Lake Shore coach Adrian John said. “It was a little bit of a stressful game, but the result was awesome, and it’s awesome for the boys to have this type of experience.

“We knew it was going to be one of those kinds of games that was going to come down to the wire. We had won our regular-season game against them, and we knew that they were going to come back and play smarter and try some different schemes. It was going to be a challenge, so we had to come out, play our game and make sure that they were playing against us, and not the other way around.”

From the start, the two teams kept trading scores. James Reif got Hamburg on the scoreboard first a little more than a minute into the game, and Vinny Marszalek tied it soon thereafter. T.J. McCann grabbed the lead back again for Hamburg, and Jackson Williams knotted things up at 2-2.

Blayze Becker made it 3-2 in favor of Lake Shore/Silver Creek going into the second quarter. Hamburg answered on a score from Cole Losi. After McCann picked up his second goal of the game, Obrigh Tallchief made sure his Eagles would stay in the contest with a tally.

Lake Shore/Silver Creek took a two-goal lead when Jaden Kennedy and Ray Cortes each lit the lamp. However, Hamburg wouldn’t go away. Gavin Waite scored, making it 6-5 entering halftime.

It seemed as though when one school would score, the other would promptly answer. This would last for the entire game, and John wanted to calm his team down at halftime.

“We needed them to relax a bit,” John said. “We just wanted to reinforce and make sure that we needed to win all the ground balls in front of the net – which I believe we did in the second half – and to remind them to control the ball, not force it and be patient.”

The torrid scoring pace slowed down in the second half, but the will to win between both teams wouldn’t extinguish. Reif got his second goal of the game to tie the outing, and Waite grabbed his second goal to give the Bulldogs a 7-6 lead.

But the Eagles refused to give in. Williams notched a pair of goals in the fourth quarter to complete the hat trick to give the Eagles an 8-7 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish, despite a furious rally by the Bulldogs near the end.

Although scoring was the name of the game, John knew that his team is going to need to be good in other areas to advance further.

“Jackson Williams has a great shot and it came through right when we needed it,” John said. “Going into the Far West Regional, besides scoring, we need to control the middle as best we can. If we can control the middle, control the clock and be aggressive on defense, we’ll have a good chance to go deeper in the playoffs.”

Lake Shore will take on Honeoye Falls-Lima at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Far West Regionals at St. John Fisher University.

East Aurora captures Class D title

East Aurora entered the Section VI Class D title game looking to knock off Akron and head to the Far West Regional to face Penn Yan of Yates County.

Not only did they beat the Tigers, they did it soundly, 15-2.

Max Freier had five goals, and Lux Fiegel got a hat trick to pace East Aurora in a game in which it never trailed.

“Our guys were prepared, and we’ve worked really hard for this one,” coach Scott More said. “I’ve coached most of this crew since they were nine years old through our East Aurora Lacrosse Association, and we’ve been 0-2 in sectional championships with them.

“None of us expected to win by such a margin, but we know what we’re capable of when we play our best game. We see it every day in practice, and it was just a matter of putting it together for four quarters. We finally did it at the right time.”

Freier’s five goals tied the single-season school record, and his and Fiegel’s exploits have been the engine that drives East Aurora’s team this year.

“There’s been so many good players on our offense, but Max has been a grinder for us all year,” More said. “He’s been a great attackman, and Lux has been our ride-or-die through the midline. They have great partners on their lines, and they’ve stepped up and the other guys have been able to put them in great spots for them to finish their scoring chances.”

East Aurora will take on Penn Yan at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at St. John Fisher University.