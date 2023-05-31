There was no hesitation in Ava Tallchief’s answer.

On a night when the Lake Shore junior celebrated her 200th career goal and a Section VI title, there was no question which one meant more.

“I think the section title because the goals wouldn’t have been able to happen without any of my teammates,” Tallchief said. “It really means a lot because this is my first section title.”

Tallchief was a part of a free-flowing and unpredictable offense for the sixth-seeded Eagles (19-0), who remained undefeated with a 14-9 win over No. 1 Hamburg (13-6) on Wednesday in the Section VI Class C final at Kenmore East’s Adams Field.

Sophomore Gracie Williams scored five goals, seventh-grader Katsi Jackson added three and Tallchief had two as Lake Shore never trailed to secure its first title since winning four straight Class C crowns from 2016-19.

“That’s what’s really good about our team, our depth is phenomenal,” Eagles coach Lindsay John said. “You can’t really guard one of us, and that works to our advantage.”

The Bulldogs, who were looking for their first title since winning six straight in Class B from 2012-17, were led by four goals from senior Milena Vassallo. Junior Abby Couzens and sophomore Colleen Stuart each scored twice.

Jackson scored first on a pass by Tallchief, who scored her 200th at the 16:08 mark before Williams made it 3-0 midway through the first half. Vassallo got the Bulldogs on the board soon after, but Tallchief weaved through a handful of defenders just 15 seconds later and then Jackson made it 5-1 21 seconds after that.

Hamburg pulled within 5-4 with 4:24 left in the half with three straight goals by Vassallo, Stuart and Couzens. Williams stopped the bleeding with a smooth spinning goal and then found junior Jacella Nephew in front to extend the lead to 7-4 at halftime.

Vassallo completed her hat trick early in the second half, but the Eagles responded with goals by freshman Chasity Leroy and Jackson. Hamburg netted the next pair on close finishes from eighth-grader Clare Gordon and Stuart to make it 9-7 with 11:13 to go, but it was all Lake Shore from there.

Williams had another spinning finish, eighth-grader Addison Jimerson scored and then Williams added her fourth and fifth to make it a six-goal game with 3:27 to go.

“She works the ball, she works her body and her stick is all over the place,” John said of Williams. “Goalies can’t find it, defenders can’t find it and she finishes really well.”

Lake Shore is on to the Class C Far West Regionals, which will be held at Clarence on Saturday at 1 p.m. Section V has traditionally dominated the matchup, but John thinks her team has a fighting chance since Williams and Tallchief are among the Eagles who play travel ball in Rochester during the offseason.

“It’s just about not going into the game thinking that we’re not going to win just because they’re a Rochester team,” Williams said. “We still have to come out strong.”

Class D

In the second game of the doubleheader, No. 2 Eden (7-10) topped No. 1 East Aurora (11-7), 9-5, to defend its Class D crown.

Raiders freshman Kelsey Barrett and sophomore Kayla Pelc each scored four goals, and senior goalie Alexis Ecker was stellar with 12 saves.

“It’s unbelievable how we’ve grown as a team this season,” Ecker said. “Starting out with so many young players and being able to make it this far has been amazing.”

Barrett opened the scoring 5:29 in before East Aurora sophomore Sydney Girardi tied it 1:49 later. Barrett’s second gave the Raiders the lead for good, and then Pelc scored three straight in just 2:02 to make it 5-1.

The Blue Devils answered with back-to-back goals 28 seconds apart from junior Emily Kloc and senior Calissa Rosinski. But 47 seconds later, Barrett scored and then senior Sara Dibble added another to make it 7-3 at half.

Pelc and Barrett extended Eden’s lead to 9-3 5:29 into the second half, while Ecker held East Aurora off the board until there was 5:32 left when Rosinski and Girardi each scored their second goals.

The Raiders will play in the Class D regional Saturday at Clarence at 3 p.m.

“I think we’ll know what we’re getting into this year,” said senior Brynn Hall, who matched Barrett with two assists. “We’ll have a couple good practices the rest of this week and come out knowing what to expect and ready to play.”