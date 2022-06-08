Lake Shore boys lacrosse drops Class C state semifinal to Westhill of Section III

CORTLAND – The Lake Shore Eagles lacrosse team gave the Westhill Warriors a great game at the start of Wednesday’s state semifinal. The Warriors proved to have just a bit more depth and great defense down the stretch to pull away for an 11-3 win in their Class C battle.

“I’m sad and I’m happy. I’ve been on varsity since eighth grade, and I never thought we’d go this far,” Lake Shore senior co-captain Joiise John said. “Going this far was amazing. We battled.”

Indeed. The Eagles (19-2) played the Section III champions evenly until late in the first period. That’s when Westhill (18-2) used a goal by Kyle Rosenberger to end the stanza ahead 3-2, and the lead slowly but steadily grew as the game progressed.

“I didn’t think 11-3 showed how close it was,” Eagles coach Adrian John said. “But that’s the game. We had a pretty good start, but they were a little more skilled, and defensively they were very aggressive.”

Lake Shore seized the first lead in the game played at SUNY Cortland. Garyn John scored unassisted just 2:05 into the game. Westhill goalie Owen Mahar had no chance to stop the hard shot, but less than a minute later, the same could be said for Eagles goalie Damian Warrior. Kyle MacCaull grabbed a rebound and scored from close range to make it a 1-1 game with 9:07 left in the quarter.

Lake Shore answered even faster than Westhill did. Jaden Kennedy took a pass from Blayze Becker with 8:44 left on the clock for a 2-1 Eagles lead. The key to the play was winning the faceoff, a facet of the game Westhill had a 14-4 edge in.

And the Warriors used a faceoff win to even the game with 8:16 to play in the quarter. Luke Gilmartin scored the tying goal – the first of his game-high five – in unassisted fashion.

The first quarter wound down with the Eagles forcing Mahar to make two solid saves to keep it even. Then, Westhill used Rosenberger’s first goal to take a lead it would never lose.

Lake Shore played well enough to stay within striking distance until just after halftime. By then, Gilmartin and Rosenberger scored to make it a 5-2 lead before halftime. Then, a close call went against the Eagles.

Playing man down, Lake Shore stole the ball and was clearing for a fast break when a push by the sideline was not called. Rosenberger scored moments later off a pass from Emmet Starowicz, and Westhill had a 6-2 lead with 10:59 left in the quarter. Gilmartin scored a minute later to make it 7-2. The Eagles weren't done, however, and Jaden Kennedy set up Ray Cortes for an unassisted goal on a fast break.

Cortes had a shot go wide minutes later, and the Eagles had another chance go awry when the Westhill defense deflected a pass just in front of the goal.

The Syracuse-area school then padded the lead when Gilmartin scored from close range. He corralled a Starowicz shot that caromed off the pipe to set up his team’s eighth goal.

“They were just a step ahead on some of the little things,” Adrian John said.

The Eagles kept battling down the stretch to rally, but Westhill’s defense did not falter, and the offense added insurance tallies to clinch a trip to Saturday’s state final.

“It’s hard, especially for all our seniors,” junior Obrigh Tallchief said as he battled his emotions after the loss. “From where we started the season to get here ... our energy was the key.”

Warrior made seven saves for Lake Shore in defeat, while Mahar had eight for Westhill. Coach Mike Leuze’s Westhill team had a 26-18 edge in ground balls.

“It’s sad,” Joiise John said as the team headed for the long bus ride home. “I’ve been best friends with all these guys and we battled. But ... it’s a journey.”

And a great one, considering Lake Shore won its first sectional title last year and could not compete in a state tourney due to the pandemic.