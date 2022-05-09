Lake Shore boys lacrosse dedicates season to 'Every Child Matters' while seeking another sectional title

Seated together in a room talking, the leaders of the Lake Shore boys lacrosse team took a more serious tone than the usual smiles and laughs. They wanted to bring the team's attention to an important movement: Every Child Matters.

The meaning is much deeper than what the words convey. It’s a rallying cry to the indigenous children who died and those who live with trauma from the residential school system in Canada.

The Eagles' players wanted to recognize and support those impacted. After deliberating, they decided to pay tribute through their uniforms.

“They were setting up the order before they even talked to me about it,” said Lake Shore coach Adrian John. “They know this team is theirs. We’re all together in this. It’s not just my team; it’s not just their team.”

Taking responsibility, putting together a plan and executing is exactly what John preaches to his team, on the field and off.

Among the efforts off the field is bringing awareness to the cultural genocide and showing its relevance to the community. Nearly 3% of the residents of Angola are indigenous. The players contacted 6N Sporting Apparel, a Native American-owned apparel company, and recently debuted their jerseys in the spring homecoming game against Salamanca, a school and town with a significant Native American population.

The result on the field has been the program's emergence as one of the best in Section VI. Lake Shore went 15-0 last season and won the Class C championship and started 10-0 this season before a 7-6 loss to Canisius on Saturday.

“The big thing that we push is for them to be young men,” John said. “Not calling them boys, not calling them kids. Making them understand what it’s like to become men once they leave high school.”

After going through the process of making sure the uniforms could be worn during games, each player paid for his kit.

The jerseys also were a sign of unity among the players, some of whom have Native American backgrounds.

“It was beautiful,” senior Nick Sawinsky said. “To be able to wear those colors and represent the people that couldn’t play again -– it was more than just a jersey. It was a moment of realization and reality and bringing that to sports is more than anything you can ask for. Connecting sport to real life is something that should be done regularly.”

The jerseys feature an orange lining around “Lakeshore” and the player’s number along with color being visible in the neck area, the side of the jersey and at the bottom of their shorts.

Orange has become synonymous with "National Day for Truth and Reconciliation," more commonly known as "Orange Shirt Day," which has occurred annually on Sept. 30 since 2013. In 2021, Canada recognized the day as a national holiday.

“We wanted to spread awareness,” Lake Shore senior Joiise John said. “We understand the trouble it’s caused people and we want people to know.”

While playing for an important cause, the Eagles have been as dominant this season as they were last season, even without one of their top players from last season, All-Western New York first-team attack Daylin John-Hill, who transferred to Westtown School in Pennsylvania. Lake Shore's 10 victories have come by an average of 9.4 goals.

Their success has been a new experience for a program that had been average or worse for almost a decade, including a 6-9 season in 2019, with losses in eight of their last nine games that year. Lake Shore has gone from a program that played hard, would get blown out, and at times shut out, to a team that’s one of the best in Western New York.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Joiise John, who was selected to the All-Section VI team by the coaches last spring. “My entire years here, we’ve always been the underdog. We weren’t expected to do much, but now we are the apex predator. We are at the top right now, and it’s a great feeling. Every time we beat a team, we earned it.

"We rose up, we put in all of the work we needed to put in and we’re just performing to how we should be playing. If a team wants to come after us, we’ll welcome them with open arms,” he said.

Clearly, they are welcoming all challengers that think they can stop the Eagles from soaring. But, he and his teammates want to take it day by day, with their hopes set on another sectional title.

Adrian John, named the Section VI coach of the year by his peers last season, said he thinks his team can again sweep league play with games remaining Monday against Sweet Home, Thursday at North Tonawanda and Friday at Amherst. Lake Shore has nonleague games against Orchard Park and Eden/North Collins next week. The seeding meeting for the Section VI playoffs is scheduled for May 18.

“We all communicate properly,” Joiise John said. “We show and we just put in the work. We know what we did last season and we want to execute it again. I don’t think anybody wants it more than us. We all realize that so we’re just putting in the work to do it again because a two-peat would be nice.”

