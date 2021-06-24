Lake Shore boys lacrosse caps perfect season with title; Salamanca and Hamburg triumph

Flawless victory. Flawless season.
Lake Shore soared to the Section VI Class C boys lacrosse championship by defeating East Aurora 17-8 on Thursday. Daylin John led the winners with an eight-point effort – recording four goals and four assists – and scooped up three ground balls.
It is believed to be the Eagles’ first sectional title in boys lacrosse.
They triumphed in impressive fashion as they have throughout the season. Fifteen opponents, 15 victories.
The top-seeded Eagles also received a six-goal effort from Jaden Kennedy. Joiise John had a goal and two assists, Macay Jimerson had three goals and Obrigh Tallchief a goal and an assist. Ray Cortez scored twice, while Blayze Becker added two assists. Garyn John had seven ground balls, Gage Stevens had four.
The Red Devils are kings of the hill in Section VI Class A boys lacrosse for the first time since 2011, defeating Orchard Park 11-3 in the Section VI Class A title game.
Class D final
As far as starts go, Salamanca’s was a perfect 10.
Scoring that many goals in the first quarter of the Section VI Class D boys lacrosse final gave the Warriors what proved to be an insurmountable lead.
The top-seeded Warriors outscored Eden 10-3 in the opening period and cruised to secure what is believed to be their first championship since 2008 with a 16-11 victory at Veterans Memorial Park.
Salamanca lost in the 2019 final to Eden as the Raiders scored 12 of the game’s final 15 goals after the teams were deadlocked at 3-3.
The Warriors received a pair of seven-point games from Amos Whitcomb and Nate Kettle. Whitcomb scored five times, while Kettle had three goals to go with four helpers.
“It was exciting,” Salamanca assistant coach Larry Wheeler said. “We told the boys we needed to come out of the gate swinging this time because we had some slow starts during the season and Amos Whitcomb just took over.”
Kelvin George scored three times, while Tre Turner had two goals and an assist. Carson Redeye had a goal and an assist for Salamanca (11-2). Goalkeeper Jarod White made 20 saves for the winners.
“It was our year, and we dedicated the season to those seniors who didn’t have a season in 2020,” Wheeler said.
Wyatt Dibble had four goals and three assists for No. 2 seed Eden (10-5).
The Flames scored seven goals in the second half to overcome a 4-1 halftime deficit.
Class B
Another season, another championship for the Hamburg Bulldogs.
The top-seeded Bulldogs put the finishing touches on a 12-2 season by defeating visiting Williamsville North 12-7 under the lights of Howe Field.
The championship is Hamburg’s 13th in 14 seasons and ninth in a row.