Lake Shore boys lacrosse caps perfect season with title; Salamanca and Hamburg triumph

Salamanca lost in the 2019 final to Eden as the Raiders scored 12 of the game’s final 15 goals after the teams were deadlocked at 3-3.

The Warriors received a pair of seven-point games from Amos Whitcomb and Nate Kettle. Whitcomb scored five times, while Kettle had three goals to go with four helpers.

“It was exciting,” Salamanca assistant coach Larry Wheeler said. “We told the boys we needed to come out of the gate swinging this time because we had some slow starts during the season and Amos Whitcomb just took over.”

Kelvin George scored three times, while Tre Turner had two goals and an assist. Carson Redeye had a goal and an assist for Salamanca (11-2). Goalkeeper Jarod White made 20 saves for the winners.

“It was our year, and we dedicated the season to those seniors who didn’t have a season in 2020,” Wheeler said.

Wyatt Dibble had four goals and three assists for No. 2 seed Eden (10-5).

Class B

Another season, another championship for the Hamburg Bulldogs.

The top-seeded Bulldogs put the finishing touches on a 12-2 season by defeating visiting Williamsville North 12-7 under the lights of Howe Field.