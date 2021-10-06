Lafayette boys soccer showing it has that finishing kick

It’s not about the start. It’s about the finish for the Lafayette International boys soccer team.
What’s happened in between could go a long way toward determining whether the Mighty Violets capture the Section VI championship they so desire.
Through five games, Lafayette didn’t look like a sectional contender as it had a losing record. That included a season-opening loss to rival International Prep at Grover Cleveland and a blowout at the hands of Wilson of the Niagara-Orleans League.
Ever since that 7-3 loss to the Lakemen, the Mighty Violets have won nine straight games. That includes Wednesday’s 5-1 victory over Hutch-Tech, which enabled Lafayette to clinch the Buffalo Public Schools’ D’Youville Cup Division I championship with a game to spare.
Along the way to securing that title, the Violets scored a measure of revenge against I-Prep, winning the return match via 6-0 rout. They also scored a nonleague win over perennial Section VI Class B title-contender Lackawanna.
“Our team, every game we keep improving,” said senior and team captain Rajabu Esube. “We have a connection. Before when we started, we didn’t know how to play with teammate or teammates. Now we’re really good, and we’re looking forward to winning this season.”
Heading into Wednesday’s action, Lafayette ranked No. 1 in power points among Class C schools. The Violets (11-3, 10-1) have just one regular-season game left against City Honors on Oct. 13.
Unlike the suburban schools last fall, Buffalo Public Schools opted not to have any of its athletic teams participate in sports due to Covid-19 concerns. So, winning the league feels really sweet – although there still is work to do.
This edition of the Mighty Violets keeps learning just how good it can be since it is filled with mostly first-year players to the program. The exceptions are returning seniors Esube, who ranks second in goals with 16; top scorer Yohanna Maonewa (24 goals, 10 assists) and Sajan Dhimal (10 goals, 17 assists).
“We’ve never clinched it this early,” said coach Brad Brodnicki. “It’s great. It just proves the kids’ ability to play hard. We face each of these teams twice. Sometimes when you beat a team once it’s hard to get up for the return game. You can get caught that way. You have to make sure you're strong all the way through.”
It took Lafayette just a little bit longer to figure out just what it had on the roster. As a result, the Violets took their lumps early while learning how to work together. That included the loss to Wilson Sept. 13 in which they were missing some key players.
They’ve crushed everyone since by a combined score of 59-4. They entered Wednesday’s game tied with unbeaten Allegany-Limestone for the best goal-differential in Section VI (plus-58).
“Before a lot of our teammates weren’t there the first time we started practicing, but now we have a lot of players who are really good,” Esube said. “When we started practicing, we weren’t bad but not that good. Now we’re great.”
“We’ve been practicing hard,” Dhimal said.
Dhimal and Esube both said that the English language helps bring them together – including those on the team who are starting to learn it. What really helps the team bond is that they respect each other’s cultures.
Most of the players on the team, including Esube, are from African countries that speak the same language – Swahili. Dhimal is from Nepal in Southeast Asia.
“Despite our differences we love each other as friends,” Esube said. “We all have the same vision. We are looking forward to win, that’s all that matters.”
Brodnicki said every couple of years Lafayette basically reloads with new players, so he’s been through the process of watching a team come together. Still, he’s surprised the Violets won the league with such an inexperienced varsity group.
He said they deserve credit for their dedication, especially since they don't have some of the perks of the suburban schools.
“All the Buffalo teams, it’s different compared to the suburban teams,” Brodnicki said. “We don’t even have a home field to go to. We practice where we can find a field to practice. Some of these kids it takes them three buses and an hour to get to school. … These kids go through a lot to play the sport. They play the sport because they love it, and they’ll do whatever they can to play it.