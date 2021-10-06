Lafayette boys soccer showing it has that finishing kick

Unlike the suburban schools last fall, Buffalo Public Schools opted not to have any of its athletic teams participate in sports due to Covid-19 concerns. So, winning the league feels really sweet – although there still is work to do.

This edition of the Mighty Violets keeps learning just how good it can be since it is filled with mostly first-year players to the program. The exceptions are returning seniors Esube, who ranks second in goals with 16; top scorer Yohanna Maonewa (24 goals, 10 assists) and Sajan Dhimal (10 goals, 17 assists).

“We’ve never clinched it this early,” said coach Brad Brodnicki. “It’s great. It just proves the kids’ ability to play hard. We face each of these teams twice. Sometimes when you beat a team once it’s hard to get up for the return game. You can get caught that way. You have to make sure you're strong all the way through.”

It took Lafayette just a little bit longer to figure out just what it had on the roster. As a result, the Violets took their lumps early while learning how to work together. That included the loss to Wilson Sept. 13 in which they were missing some key players.

They’ve crushed everyone since by a combined score of 59-4. They entered Wednesday’s game tied with unbeaten Allegany-Limestone for the best goal-differential in Section VI (plus-58).