Natalie Myslinski of Clarence and Tyler Smart of St. Joe’s have been named the winners of the 2023 Tom Borrelli Memorial Award as Western New York's top senior high school lacrosse players.

Myslinski, a five-year varsity starter and two-year captain, was named an All-American for three straight years and was a first-team All-Western New York for four straight years. She will play Division I lacrosse at the University of Colorado.

Myslinski owns Clarence career records for caused turnovers (206), interceptions (83), ground balls (265) and draw controls (332). In 2023, she had 76 goals and 49 assists to give her career totals of 210 and 119, respectively. This past season, her ground balls (95) and caused turnovers (71) were the most in Western New York.

“She made a massive impact on the team from her very first day,” Clarence coach Cat Peters said. “She has a natural talent for drawing others in with her passion for the sport and she was never afraid to lead both vocally and by example.

“When you watch Natalie play, you can see all of the hours she has put into the sport with every dodge and pass she makes. She is also one of the toughest players on the field, as you can see from her caused turnover, ground ball and interception stats, and she has never hesitated to take on any opponent to win back that ball.”

Smart, a four-year varsity player and three-year captain, scored a goal in every game of his high school career, which included three Monsignor Martin Athletic Association championships and two Monsignor Martin Player of the Year awards. He will play Division I lacrosse for the Air Force Academy.

The two-time All-American and three-time All-Western New York first-teamer finished with the most points in St. Joe’s history (300) and holds the record for most points in a season (111). His 123 career assists are a school record, and his 177 career goals are the second-most in school history.

“Tyler Smart will be missed for his peer mentorship, leadership and high expectations for teammates and staff,” St. Joe’s coach Pete Hudecki said. “In Tyler fashion, he has made sure that this standard continues with his leadership and mentoring with our current young men.”

The Tom Borrelli Memorial Award and Scholarship Fund was started by a group of Borrelli's Buffalo News colleagues following his 2008 death. Borrelli was a Hall of Fame lacrosse writer who loved the sport at all levels.

Borrelli, a St. Joe’s and Buffalo State graduate, covered the Buffalo Bandits since the team’s inception and was the first media member inducted into the National Lacrosse League Hall of Fame.

To become a supporting sponsor of the Borrelli Awards banquet, or to contribute to the Borrelli Scholarship Fund, contact Bob DiCesare at bdicesare19@yahoo.com.

The Borrelli Award committee includes DiCesare, Jim Wojtanik, Steve Jones, Lisa Bell Wilson and Keith McShea. The separate selection committee, which is headed by Corey Desiderio, determined the winners after consultation with Western New York coaches and scouts.

Borrelli Award history

Boys: Jeff Tundo, Orchard Park (2009), Chris Kane, Bishop Timon-St. Jude (2010), Brian Sullivan, Bishop Timon-St. Jude (2011), Josh Babcock, Hamburg (2012), Zed Williams, Silver Creek (2013), Adam DiMillo, Bishop Timon-St. Jude (2014), Larson Sundown, Akron (2015), Evan Hollfelder, Hamburg (2016), Jack Lalley, St. Joe's (2017), Owen Hill, Akron (2018), Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East (2019), Travis Fry, Akron (2022), Tyler Smart, St. Joe’s (2023).

Girls: Julia Suriani, West Seneca East (2011), Spring Sanders, Nichols (2012), Megan Mikolajek, Hamburg (2013), Allie Stewart, Lancaster (2014), Grace Gabriel, Lancaster (2015), McKenna Rushford, Amherst (2016), Shayla Scanlan, Lake Shore (2017), Jalyn Jimerson, Lake Shore (2018), Lois Garlow, Mount St. Mary (2019), Emilee Josker, Frontier (2022), Natalie Myslinski, Clarence (2023).