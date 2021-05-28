Lacrosse milestone for Gowanda's Scotia Snyder almost goes unnoticed

First-year coach Lottie Gill says Scotia Snyder is so focused on helping Gowanda girls’ lacrosse win that the senior didn’t realize she surpassed the 100-career-goals milestone.

No one likely would have noticed if not for Snyder’s cousin and teammate Miya Scanlan.

Scanlan figured it out while tracking how close she was to reaching the 200 career goals milestone (roughly 10 away, per Snyder).

Snyder, who has been with Gowanda since her sophomore season after a year at Nichols, surpassed 100 career goals during the Panthers’ May 12 contest against Lake Shore. Snyder scored four times in that game to reach 103 goals.

Gill being new to the scene also didn’t know Snyder was near the 100-career goals mark until after it happened. That still didn’t stop Gill or the school from making sure the feat was celebrated, doing just that before a recent home game against Frontier even though Snyder’s tally had risen to 109 goals.

“I didn’t even know (about the milestone),” said Snyder, who plans to play collegiately at Coastal Carolina. “I don’t really pay attention to my stats. … It’s a good achievement but I’d rather have 100 assists than 100 goals.”