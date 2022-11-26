Lackawanna loses to General Brown in state semifinal 29-20

ENDICOTT – In Lackawanna’s first 11 games of the season, the Steelers made mistakes, as any other team does. What made Lackawanna different was that its errors never directly cost them a game.

That all changed in Saturday's state Class C semifinal against General Brown, when a critical miscue played an important role in the Steelers' eventual 29-20 defeat at Union Endicott High School.

Midway through the third quarter, Lackawanna's Billy Gechell attempted a punt inside the team’s 10-yard line. Gechell fumbled the snap, picked it up, and was quickly gang-tackled by a host of General Brown’s linemen.

The Lions took over at Lackawanna’s five-yard line, and they punched it in three plays later when Kaleb Natali scored from two yards out. With 4:32 left in the quarter, General Brown led 22-20.

“That was the game right there,” Lackawanna coach Adam Tardif said.

Following Natali’s score, neither team was able to score again until Natali found the end zone on a 16-yard run with 1:54 left in the fourth quarter to add some insurance.

General Brown’s final touchdown put the pressure on the Lackawanna offense to try and quickly generate some offense with the arm of Gechell, their quarterback. The Steelers ultimately fell short.

Three keys to General Brown's victory were the failed punt, the Lions adding a fifth defensive lineman in the second-half to halt Lackawanna’s run offense, and the Steelers failing on two of their three two-point conversions.

“Those plays stick out in my mind,” Tardif said. “I got to give credit to General Brown. They’re a good football team, and they played their hearts out today. They run great schemes. They ran the ball well.”

Lackawanna was up 20-16 at halftime, courtesy of Shyheim Smalls' 24-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. That was followed by Jeremy Perez’s 49-yard rushing touchdown in the second and Smalls' two-point conversion. The Steelers’ final score of the season was Amir Douglas running for a four-yard touchdown.

For the Steelers, it was just too many blunders and a lack of execution, but also a credit to General Brown’s adjustments.

It will be interesting to see if Lackawanna will be able to again capture the magic it had for the 2023 season. A season ago, the Steelers were 5-4, and they advanced to the state semifinals, The Steelers are graduating leading rusher Antwan Threeths, wide receivers Ashlin Alexander-Hall and Smalls, Gechell, and linemen Chamarr Ware and Sunday Ikegwuonu.

“I’m disappointed for the kids,” Tardif said. “They gave their hearts and soul and put everything into the game. They are a great group of kids, I love them all. They did what we talked about. They did what we expected them to do. I’m really proud of their effort ... "