Lackawanna football's Adam Tardif earns All-WNY Coach of the Year, steps down after historic season

For a quarter century, Adam Tardif saw the Lackawanna football program win New York State Public High School Athletic Association state championships in 1997 and 1998, and compete for sectional titles in the 2000s. When he became the head coach in 2011, he wanted to once again lead the program to glory.

The immediate success didn’t exactly happen, as the program would experience ups and downs. The Steelers were competitive but weren't regularly winning titles, other than a division championship in 2017.

That all changed for Lackawanna this season, as Tardif led the Steelers to a 12-1 record, the program's first Section VI title since 2008 and a spot in the Class C state semifinals. Lackawanna accomplished all that after going 5-4 a year ago.

Because of the Steelers' success, Tardif has been named The Buffalo News Coach of the Year as part of the annual All-Western New York football teams in what will be his final season. He told The News on Friday that he will be stepping down "after careful consideration and speaking with my family."

“I’m shocked and humbled for an honor like this,” Tardif said of being named the area's top coach for 2022. “I just want to thank my assistant coaches; we have a great coaching staff. We had a really special year that meant a lot to the kids. It’s heartbreaking losing our last game of the season, but overall, it was a very memorable season. Going from 5-4 to 12-1 is quite the turnaround for the kids and they deserve all of the credit.”

Lackawanna's coaching staff includes: Rodney Randolph (offensive coordinator), C.J. Myles Jr. (defensive coordinator), Marcus Rivers (wide receivers/defensive backs), along with with assistants Rodrick Richardson and Danny Conrad.

Tardif recalls during the offseason how his current group of seniors wanted to leave an imprint on the program before they graduated. They wanted to accomplish what had not been done in a while. They thought if they could reach their potential as a group, the results would follow.

“The seniors this year were on a mission," Tardif said. "They talked about making a run and not having any more opportunities after this season. For the seniors, it was their leadership. It was Billy Gechell being a great quarterback and leading our offense, and defensively, our defense kept us in every game.”

Gechell, an All-WNY second-team selection, threw for 1,591 yards with 100 completions and had 28 touchdown passes. On defense, as Tardif mentioned, the team had so many stalwarts, with many of them earning All-WNY accolades, such as Sunday Ikegwuonu, Antwan Threeths, Chamarr Ware and Shyheim Smalls.

“This year, everyone is much more devoted,” Ikegwuonu said during the team’s media day last month. “People are coming to practice, there’s no slacking, and when it’s time to get serious, we get serious.”

The Steelers defense held opponents to 10.9 points per game and six opponents were held to single digits.

With the team’s stellar play throughout the season, Tardif noticed an uptick in fans at the games, and Lackawanna’s supporters came out in droves every Saturday afternoon cheering on the Steelers. The atmosphere at a Lackawanna game is unique, with mostly rap music being played so loud the fences vibrate, and fans being as close as possible to the field cheering on the players.

As more fans attended games, more wanted to be involved with the program.

“I got phone calls from alumni, and we got an alumni group going,” Tardif said. “Every Thursday we would do these dinners we’ve done for the kids for 10 years, and in terms of attendance, this was the most. We had speakers come out of the woodwork. It was great and the buzz in the city with donations coming in.”

To celebrate the team’s season, a banquet is planned for Jan. 28, with players receiving championship jackets and trophies.

“We’re going to invite the whole city and celebrate what they were able to accomplish this year,” Tardif said. “Even though we fell short, we think it’s one of the top six teams all-time in Lackawanna football history.”