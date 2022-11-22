Lackawanna football wins Class C regional championship, moves to state semifinals

Lackawanna football is heading to the state semifinals.

Chamarr Ware’s interception in the red zone in the final minutes thwarted Attica’s last attempt and secured the Steelers’ 14-6 victory Tuesday at Batavia High in the Class C Far West Regional.

Attica, the Section V champion, got into the red zone twice in the final five minutes of the game and came away with no points.

Unbeaten Lackawanna (12-0) faces General Brown from Section IV at noon Saturday at Union Endicott High near Binghamton.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday and moved to Monday, along with other four regional games, because of the winter storm. On Sunday, the game was shifted again to Tuesday.

On Attica’s first trip to the red zone in the fourth quarter, Lackawanna forced three incomplete passes in the end zone and took over on downs with 4:42 remaining in the game.

Attica’s defense then forced a Lackawanna punt, giving possession to the Blue Devils at the Lackawanna 49-yard line with 2:49 remaining and no timeouts. Attica worked its way down the field and had first-and-10 at the 15-yard line with 2:25 remaining before eventually turning the ball over on Ware’s interception.

Lackawanna took an 8-0 lead early in the second quarter when quarterback Billy Gechell completed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Ashlin Alexander-Hall and then Getchell completed the two-point conversion to Shyheim Smalls.

Attica answered on two-yard touchdown run by Landyn Thomas but the two-point play failed, trimming the score to 8-6.

Early in the third quarter, Lackawanna took over on Attica’s 45-yard line after a punt. Getchell would score on a 2-yard run and the conversion pass failed to keep the game within one possession at 14-6.

An exchange of punts then set the stage for the Lackawanna defense’s performance in the red zone.