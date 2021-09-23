Lackawanna football faithful support Caleb Kinsley in Hodgkin's battle

Lackawanna High School junior Caleb Kinsley is a linebacker whose goal is to be able to ring a bell, but not by delivering a clean, hard hit.
He wants to pull the cord on the victory bell at Roswell Park, an act that would symbolize the completion of treatment for classic Hodgkin’s disease, an act that would indicate he’s cancer free.
Kinsley, 16, isn’t sure when that day will come, but does see a light at the end of the tunnel after a nearly two-year battle with the illness. Kinsley has only been able to play one game since his freshman year with the Steelers due to treatment.
“It sucks that I have cancer,” Kinsley said, “but … there’s nothing to do other than to accept it and attack it. There’s nothing else I could do other than go through the treatment and get this over with.”
That’s the attitude Kinsley has used to attack cancer since first learning of his diagnosis. His attitude won’t change, but he’ll have a chance to recharge his battery in a lighter atmosphere during the Touchdown for Caleb Benefit on Saturday. The event is set to take place from 3-8 p.m. at the Col. Weber VFW Post on South Park Avenue in Lackawanna.
For a $25 donation, participants can eat and drink (fountain drinks or draft beer) to their hearts' content. Those in attendance will be able to purchase raffle tickets for basket and silent auctions. Further proof that Western New Yorkers rally around their own in time of need, there are plenty of prizes donated by the Pegulas, Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bisons that will be part of the auction. Items include a signed Steve Tasker football along with signed memorabilia from Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, according to Kinsley’s grandmother Karen Majcher. Proceeds will go to Kinsley’s medical expenses.
Majcher said Kinsley also has the support of the military community as Caleb’s father, Brandon, did two tours of Iraq with the Marines, while her husband, Raymond, is a Vietnam veteran.
“It’s a lot. I really appreciate everybody,” Caleb Kinsley said. “Basically, the whole city is supporting me. It’s nice.”
Kinsley still has one more round of chemo in three weeks before he can begin what he hopes is his final stage of radiation treatment. He isn’t sure when the final stage begins, but Majcher hopes he’s finished and cancer free by the time he turns 17 on Jan. 27.
Kinsley has been battling cancer since June 2020.
The family has a history of dealing with the illness, with Majcher a breast cancer survivor.
However, unlike most members of the family, Kinsley is the first to contract it under the age of 50. He needed to undergo three biopsies before medical personnel determined he had a form of Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“It’s hard enough when it happens to yourself, but the love of my life are my three grandchildren,” Majcher said. “Knowing cancer and its residual effects … we’re very hopeful for a positive outcome but it’s very heartbreaking.”
Toward the end of Kinsley’s treatment, instead of receiving an all-clear during his final scan, doctors noticed the growth returning. He had another biopsy, and it was determined he had classic Hodgkin’s disease, which was slightly different than Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“None of us were very happy (with misdiagnosis),” Majcher said. “It was upsetting the cancer wasn’t gone to begin with. My understanding … some of the chemo drugs were the same he would’ve received but it would’ve been a different treatment. It would’ve been over for him. He wouldn’t have had to restart treatment in August.”
Kinsley has lost his hair for a second time. He experiences fatigue and nausea, but holds a part-time job in a pizzeria.
Kinsley said he feels fine. It’s been helpful being able to go to school and be around other people as opposed to remote learning students endured last year during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Kinsley said cancer isn't keeping him from being playing football, but rather an implanted port, a flexible tube placed in a vein near his chest where doctors can administer medication, fluid and take blood samples.
“I definitely think I’m going to get through this 100%,” said Kinsley, who also is an infielder in baseball. “I feel fine health-wise. I’m not sick. I feel I’ll be back in no time.”
Lackawanna football coach Adam Tardif said Kinsley is looking forward to returning and would give anything to be able to play this season.
“He’s really looking forward to next year,” Tardif said. “He is not going to take it for granted and he is looking forward to working hard to get back his weight he lost so he can play linebacker and offensive line like he did growing up.”