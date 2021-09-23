Lackawanna football faithful support Caleb Kinsley in Hodgkin's battle

Lackawanna High School junior Caleb Kinsley is a linebacker whose goal is to be able to ring a bell, but not by delivering a clean, hard hit.

He wants to pull the cord on the victory bell at Roswell Park, an act that would symbolize the completion of treatment for classic Hodgkin’s disease, an act that would indicate he’s cancer free.

Kinsley, 16, isn’t sure when that day will come, but does see a light at the end of the tunnel after a nearly two-year battle with the illness. Kinsley has only been able to play one game since his freshman year with the Steelers due to treatment.

“It sucks that I have cancer,” Kinsley said, “but … there’s nothing to do other than to accept it and attack it. There’s nothing else I could do other than go through the treatment and get this over with.”

That’s the attitude Kinsley has used to attack cancer since first learning of his diagnosis. His attitude won’t change, but he’ll have a chance to recharge his battery in a lighter atmosphere during the Touchdown for Caleb Benefit on Saturday. The event is set to take place from 3-8 p.m. at the Col. Weber VFW Post on South Park Avenue in Lackawanna.