Lackawanna football back on top with Class C championship

When Adam Tardif was a little kid, he used to ride his bike around Lackawanna and follow the sound of the PA system on his way to watching the Steelers play during their heyday.

Now the head coach of the school’s proud football program, Lackawanna is back on top.

The Steelers (11-0) won their first Section VI title since 2008 Thursday night, holding off Fredonia (9-2) in the Section VI Class C final at Highmark Stadium, 22-20.

It’s the 10th sectional title in school history for the Steelers, putting them fourth all-time in Section VI history behind Orchard Park, Jamestown and Randolph.

“It means everything,” Tardiff said. “Football was a powerhouse in Lackawanna. … We really took a dive for a long time – for about 12 years we hadn’t made it back here. So it really means a lot to us.”

Senior defensive back Shyheim Smalls sealed the win for Lackawanna with his second interception of the game, the latter coming at the 1-yard line on a fourth down heave. It was the eighth time Lackawanna’s defense stopped Fredonia inside its own 35-yard line.

“I love that kid,” Tariff said of Smalls. “He’s a gamer, he’s the leader of our defense, and it couldn’t happen to a better player or better person.”

Lackawanna opened the scoring on a perfect 27-yard pass from Billy Gechell (8-18 passing, 116 yards) to Ashley Alexander-Hall. A two-point pass to Smalls made it 8-0 with 7:39 left in the second quarter.

Fredonia responded with an 80-yard pass from Ethan Fry (22-51 passing, 353 yards) to Jameson Quinn (seven catches, 135 yards). Fry launched the ball 40 yards down the field, but the defensive back tripped and Quinn coasted to the end zone to make it 8-6 with 3:40 left in the half.

Fry intercepted a pass on the ensuing drive and drove Fredonia down to the Lackawanna 12, but the Hillbillies turned it over on downs due to a bad snap on a field goal.

On the very next play, Antwan Threeths (21 carries, 188 yards) weaved through a handful of Fredonia defenders and took it 75 yards to the house 39 seconds before halftime. A Smalls interception at the 5-yard line sent the Steelers into the break with a 14-6 lead.

Lackawanna marched right down the field to open the second half. Gechell initially rolled to his right, reversed field and found Smalls in the end zone for a 14-yard TD. A Gechell two-point run made it 22-6 with 9:41 left in the third quarter.

The Hillbillies needed just 2:05 to answer with an 8-yard keeper by Fry. He found Jay Hawk for the two-point pass to make it 22-14 with 7:36 left in the third.

Fry then tossed a 7-yard fade to Hawk with 2:32 left. The initial two-point pass was negated by a blindside block, allowing Lackawanna to break up the ensuing try to keep its lead, 22-20.

Fredonia then forced a quick three-and-out, took over at its own 20 and used a 50-yard pass to get to Lackawanna’s 30. Following three straight incompletions and a false start, Smalls sealed the game with an interception.

“Our coach has been coaching us all year,” Smalls said. “He says offense wins games, but defense wins championships. I’ve been on this team for four and a half years … and I just went out there and made a play. Nothing new. I just had to make a play for my team.”

Lackawanna’s first goal was to go 3-0 in the Section VI playoffs to make it to the Far West Regionals. The Steelers now have their sights set on winning three more. The state tournament starts for the Steelers next Saturday at noon at Section V’s Batavia.

“You need a little bit of talent, you need a little bit of luck, and you got to have a good group of leaders,” Tardiff said. “And I think these leaders are the kids who can do this.”