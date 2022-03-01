Lackawanna boys move to B-1 final with help from up-tempo style

Most basketball games begin with a center jump. The contest between Lackawanna and Riverside needed a starter’s gun from the track team.
The two teams in the Class B-1 boys basketball semifinal put on a breathless exhibition of uptempo play Tuesday. They remained even for most of three quarters. But then, finally, the Steelers proved to have a finishing kick. They went on a 19-0 run at the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth. That was more than enough to propel them to an 88-67 win over the Frontiersmen at the Buffalo State Sports Arena.
Olean also advanced in B-1, defeating Lewiston-Porter 52-49 in the other semifinal. The B-1 final is Saturday at 1:45 p.m. at Buffalo State.
“That’s our offense,” Lackawanna coach Marcus Rivers said about the racehorse style. “I preach defense. That’s all that matters with me. We have a bunch of scorers from 1 to 14. Everyone on our team can score. That is the deepest team I’ve had in four years at Lackawanna. That’s how we go as a team.”
Lackawanna’s edge in the decisive part of the game came mostly up front. The Steelers frequently pounded the boards to come up with offensive rebounds when they weren’t driving for baskets. Robert Greaves had 10 points in the fourth quarter – all around the basket.
“The whole regular season, we preached no excuses when you’re tired,” Rivers said. “Offensively, you can have a bad day, but you always can push yourself on defense. Fundamentals and defense are a key for our success.”
After a slightly slow start, Juilenn Clements led the Steelers with 22 points. Jordon Rivers had 17 and Archie Saeed wound up with 16. Bryant Rosa led all scorers with 41 points for the Frontiersmen.
“He’s a great player,” Marcus Rivers said about Rosa. “He was patient and got his shots.”
While a basketball court usually has 10 players participating in a game, not too many of them popped up on the scoresheet.
It was particularly true for the Frontiersmen, as Rosa seemed to have the ball in his hands constantly. No wonder he scored 14 of Riverside’s 18 points in the first quarter. That included a three-pointer, three lay-ups, an 18-footer, and five free throws. Meanwhile, Jordon Rivers of the Steelers started the game as though he were on a mission. He scored Lackawanna’s first nine points during the opening three minutes. Rivers cooled down from there, as a couple of his teammates did the scoring. When the teams paused at the end of the quarter, the score was tied 18-18.