Lackawanna boys move to B-1 final with help from up-tempo style

“The whole regular season, we preached no excuses when you’re tired,” Rivers said. “Offensively, you can have a bad day, but you always can push yourself on defense. Fundamentals and defense are a key for our success.”

It was particularly true for the Frontiersmen, as Rosa seemed to have the ball in his hands constantly. No wonder he scored 14 of Riverside’s 18 points in the first quarter. That included a three-pointer, three lay-ups, an 18-footer, and five free throws. Meanwhile, Jordon Rivers of the Steelers started the game as though he were on a mission. He scored Lackawanna’s first nine points during the opening three minutes. Rivers cooled down from there, as a couple of his teammates did the scoring. When the teams paused at the end of the quarter, the score was tied 18-18.