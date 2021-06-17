Kyle Williams, John Beilein among 12 new members of Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame

Buffalo Bills great Kyle Williams and legendary basketball coach John Beilein are among the new, 12-member class for the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame.

The 2021 class will be the 31st to be inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1991 and brings total membership to 364. The class will be officially inducted at a dinner on Oct. 14 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

Two others from the major professional sports arena are among the inductees. They are former Buffalo Sabres defenseman and longtime beloved Sabres broadcaster Mike Robitaille, along with late Bills General Manager John Butler.

Williams, 38, made six Pro Bowls in a 13-year Bills career that ended in 2018. Beilein, 68, has more than 850 wins as a basketball coach in a career that started at Newfane High School and continued to Erie Community College, LeMoyne and Canisius College. Beilein led Michigan to Final Fours in 2013 and 2018.

Robitaille played in 382 NHL games for four teams, including the Sabres from 1971 to ’75. He was an analyst on Sabres broadcasts from 1989 to 2014. Butler, who died in 2003, helped build the Bills’ 1990s dynasty first as personnel director then as general manager from 1993 to 2000.

The other members of the class are: