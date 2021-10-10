Kyle Urban wins Alden Bulldogs Stampede cross-country on home course

Running on his home course in the Alden Bulldog Stampede, senior Kyle Urban of the host school was the fastest runner of the day Saturday in one of the feature events of the Western New York scholastic cross-country season.

Urban won the boys race for small schools over the 3.1-mile course in 15 minutes, 45.24 seconds. Brody Jones of Holland, running for the Pioneer team, was third in 16:25.52.

John Farrell of Fairport won the boys large school run in 16:12.47.

Freshman Emilia O'Leary of East Aurora won the girls large school run over 3.1 miles in 17:53.80. EA teammate Lillie Bogdan was second in 18:17.72.

Angelina Napoleon of Allegany-Limestone was the girls small school winner in 18:25.72.

Webster Thomas from Section V won the boys and girls large school team titles. Southwestern took the boys small school title with Alden second. East Aurora was second in the girls large school team scoring. Batavia of Section V won the girls small school title.

In all, 555 runners competed four varsity runs and another 201 ran in the two junior varsity races.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.