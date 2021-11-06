Kurt Mauser's overtime goal lists Nichols to repeat as Monsignor Martin boys soccer champs

With the score tied and less than two minutes left in overtime of the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association boys soccer final, Kurt Mauser of Nichols found himself in open space on the left side. In other words, he had the chance of a lifetime.
“I got a great feed, I looked up, and decided to put it on net,” Mauser said. “It went low corner. I was just so happy that it went in. Once the ball got past the goalie, I was thinking, ‘Please don’t hit the post.’ ”
It didn’t. And just like that, the junior was the hero for his Vikings, who defeated Canisius, 2-1, at the Demske Sports Complex at Canisius College on Saturday afternoon to successfully defend their championship. The goal came with 1:28 left in the extra session.
It was a sudden ending to a game that was tight and tense throughout regulation time and the extra session. The Crusaders (13-2-2) probably had the better of the play in the first 40 minutes, but never could pile up too many shots on the goal.
“When you play these games, I think the emotions are getting the better of the kids on both sides of the ball,” Nichols coach Chris Walter said. “It started a little hectic. Both teams settled into the game after 15 or 20 minutes. Then it was even play. We had chances, and they battled back. It was a big momentum game.”
Nichols (12-5-3), however, might have had the better scoring opportunities. Anthony Rambino just missed a shot by going wide right with about 4:25 left in the half. He made up for it less than three minutes later, as the senior turned and kicked a shot into the net for the first lead of the game.
But Canisius bounced back on an unusual play in the second half. A Crusaders corner kick bounced around the sea of humanity in front of the Nichols goal. It somehow got past goalie Lucas Suero, so the Crusaders were back to even at 1-1.
“I told the boys at halftime, if it does go to 1-1, keep your heads up and we’ll battle back,” Walter said.
The teams more or less traded opportunities in regulation time. Nichols tested Canisius goalie Luke Braun a couple of times within 10 seconds at one stretch. The Vikings’ Colton Christian’s free kick was deflected a few feet to the left of the goal. Moments later, Braun came up with a solid save from relatively close range.
That set up overtime, and both sides were a little cautious of aggressively attacking the other. That’s what made Mauser’s approach so surprising … and so rewarding for the Vikings.
“Mauser just battled the whole year. I started using him on top for the last couple of games, and he’s earned his role up there,” Walter said. “He works hard, and he does exactly what a center-forward does. If I could put anyone in that position to bury that chance, it would be Mauser.”
The third time turned out to be the charm for Nichols. It had played Canisius twice before, and came up with a 1-1 tie and a 1-0 loss.
“We tied them, we lost to them – the only thing left was to win,” Mauser said. “They had a few chances where I thought, ‘Ooh, that was close.’ There were a few crosses, and our goalie bailed us out a few times. Ultimate to respect to that (Canisius) team – they’re amazing. But I feel like we deserved to win, and we did.”
“The story for us was that we haven’t been able to put the ball in the net, and the story for Canisius is that they keep the ball out of the net,” Walter said. “We knew it was going to be a 1-0 game or a 2-1 win. Luckily, that’s how that turned out.”
Next up for Nichols: A trip to New York City. The team will face an opponent from that region for the All-Catholic state championship next weekend.
“I’ve never been to New York City,” Mauser said. “I’m hoping to bring home a state title.”