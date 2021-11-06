Kurt Mauser's overtime goal lifts Nichols to repeat as Monsignor Martin boys soccer champs

Nichols (12-5-3), however, might have had the better scoring opportunities. Anthony Rambino just missed a shot by going wide right with about 4:25 left in the half. He made up for it less than three minutes later, as the senior turned and kicked a shot into the net for the first lead of the game.

But Canisius bounced back on an unusual play in the second half. A Crusaders corner kick bounced around the sea of humanity in front of the Nichols goal. It somehow got past goalie Lucas Suero, so the Crusaders were back to even at 1-1.

“I told the boys at halftime, if it does go to 1-1, keep your heads up and we’ll battle back,” Walter said.

The teams more or less traded opportunities in regulation time. Nichols tested Canisius goalie Luke Braun a couple of times within 10 seconds at one stretch. The Vikings’ Colton Christian’s free kick was deflected a few feet to the left of the goal. Moments later, Braun came up with a solid save from relatively close range.

That set up overtime, and both sides were a little cautious of aggressively attacking the other. That’s what made Mauser’s approach so surprising … and so rewarding for the Vikings.