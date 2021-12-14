 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kraig Kurzanski named football coach at Canisius High School
0 comments

Kraig Kurzanski named football coach at Canisius High School

Support this work for $1 a month
Joe Licata through the years (copy)

UB star quarterback Joe Licata is among the many talents Kraig Kurzanski coached during his time as Williamsville South coach. Kurzanzski is returning to his alma mater Canisius High School to take over as head coach.

 John Hickey/Buffalo News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Kraig Kurzanski has been named head coach for the Canisius High School football program, the school announced Tuesday morning.

Kurzanski takes the reins from interim head coach Bryan Gorman, who guided the program the past six months after longtime coach Rich Robbins stepped down to relocate to Florida with his family.

The Crusaders went 6-4, playing their usual tough schedule that included a trip to Washington in Massillon, Ohio, but lost in the Monsignor Martin final to St. Francis.

“First, I'd like to thank Bryan Gorman for his work this past season as our interim varsity football coach,” Canisius Athletic Director Jim Mauro said. “He took over under some challenging circumstances and served our players well.”

In Kurzanski, Canisius gets one of its own as the South Buffalo native and longtime Williamsville South coach graduated from Canisius in 1984.

Kurzanski guided Will South to the Section VI Class A semifinals each of the past two seasons before losses to Jamestown.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

"It was very cool" Tom Brady on setting NFL completion record

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

A University of Rochester graduate and former ice hockey goaltender, I cover high school sports. During my News tenure, I have also covered boxing, UFC, the Bills, college sports and all levels of hockey.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News