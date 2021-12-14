Kraig Kurzanski named football coach at Canisius High School

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Kraig Kurzanski has been named head coach for the Canisius High School football program, the school announced Tuesday morning.

Kurzanski takes the reins from interim head coach Bryan Gorman, who guided the program the past six months after longtime coach Rich Robbins stepped down to relocate to Florida with his family.

The Crusaders went 6-4, playing their usual tough schedule that included a trip to Washington in Massillon, Ohio, but lost in the Monsignor Martin final to St. Francis.

“First, I'd like to thank Bryan Gorman for his work this past season as our interim varsity football coach,” Canisius Athletic Director Jim Mauro said. “He took over under some challenging circumstances and served our players well.”

In Kurzanski, Canisius gets one of its own as the South Buffalo native and longtime Williamsville South coach graduated from Canisius in 1984.

Kurzanski guided Will South to the Section VI Class A semifinals each of the past two seasons before losses to Jamestown.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.