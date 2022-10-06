Knicar Lewis scores winning TD for McKinley in OT, prevents Sweet Home upset

It was Senior Night at Sweet Home, and those in attendance for the Panthers' Class A2 game against McKinley were treated to a dramatic ending.

The game went to overtime tied at 16. The Panthers won the toss, but failed to score a touchdown. Zach McGowan’s 20-yard field goal gave them a 19-16 lead.

The Panthers (2-4), who entered the game on a three-game losing streak, were on the verge of handing the Macks their first loss of the season on what would have been a memorable Senior Night.

The key phrase is on the verge.

When McKinley (6-0) got the ball, they turned to the running attack of sophomore Tyrone Hughes and senior Knicar Lewis. It was Lewis who would be the hero of the game, as he scored on a 6-yard run to give the Macks a hard-fought 22-19 victory.

The victory extended the Macks’ win streak to six, its best start since 2019.

“It’s amazing to keep the streak alive,” Lewis said. “Our defense stepped up in overtime, and we were able to pound the rock and get in the end zone.”

The Macks celebrated immediately following the touchdown and after the post-game handshake, and rightfully so. Outside of their game against West Seneca West last week, the Macks haven’t been in many close games, and Sweet Home gave them a legitimate scare.

“We didn’t expect to be in a dogfight, honestly,” McKinley coach Brian Davis said. “We stood up to the test, and I challenged my kids, and they stepped up to the challenge and they came out with a victory.”

Sweet Home had multiple opportunities to spoil McKinley’s march toward an undefeated regular-season and send its seniors off with a highlight win in their last home game.

With a minute left, the Panthers had possession at McKinley’s 26-yard line and some momentum. Sophomore quarterback Rocco Panepinto, on third-and-five, lobbed a pass to junior Zion Lee.

Sweet Home began to celebrate because it looked like Lee was going to send everyone home happy. He was unable to come up with the catch, and that led to the tying field goal.

It was a valiant effort for Sweet Home team that entered the night on a three-game skid, having lost those games by an average of 19.7 points.

“We had to face adversity,” Davis said. “Our kids kept their heads in the game and we came out with a victory. When adversity hit, the kids played with a chip on their shoulders.”