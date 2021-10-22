Kimble finding his groove at QB as Lancaster tops rival Depew

Noah Kimble didn’t enter this football season without any experience playing quarterback.
The Lancaster senior served as the signal caller on junior varsity two years ago. Though he was technically the backup on varsity last season, he started at wide receiver – earning All-Western New York third team honors while helping the Legends win their fifth straight Section VI Class AA title.
Kimble is getting more and more comfortable lining up under center. He proved that Friday night in one of Lancaster’s biggest games of the season.
Kimble passed for three touchdowns for the first time at the varsity level to lead the Legends to a 42-13 triumph over longtime rival Depew before a standing-room-only crowd of more than 4,000 at Foyle/Kling Field.
Kimble’s TD passes covered 7, 4 and 4 yards as he completed 70% of his attempts. He was voted game MVP by the media. The contest was part of the "Great American Rivalry Series."
Lancaster received a plaque from Great American Rivalry Series, as well as the coveted Lancaster-Depew Cup for winning Friday’s contest between teams ranked in the Buffalo News’ large and small schools polls, squads who already clinched Section VI playoff berths in their respective classifications.
The Legends (7-1) have now won the last six meetings between the schools located within the same town. But Friday’s win had a special meaning because the teams did not play last season during the abbreviated Fall II sports season in the spring – a byproduct of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“It feels great,” Kimble said of the win. “It’s a lot more meaningful because we didn’t get to play them last year. The whole week is fun. It’s homecoming. The last time I got to play them was JV year. This feels great again.”
“We needed a big win going into the playoffs,” junior running back Micah Harry said. “The seniors last year didn’t get to play this game. All these plaques and trophies we got are for them, too. We’re doing it for every generation. It’s just tradition.”
Lancaster-Depew week is special – from the bonfire to the game day motorcade to all the alumni who show up at the game, but Friday’s meeting was the first in a while where both teams entered with just one loss each.
Something had to give, and it wound up being the underdog Wildcats, as the Legends increased their series lead to 54-32-6. They did it scoring the game’s first 36 points, with Kimble leading four scoring drives and special teams making an impact as well.
Harry, who rushed 17 times for 104 yards, put Lancaster ahead for good on its opening drive, scoring on a 3-yard run.
With the Wildcats (6-2), the Class C Central Division champion, attempting to stop the run, the Legends countered with short, quick passes to receivers in open spots. Kimble attempted a season-high 20 passes, completing a season-best 13.
Sam Judasz recovered a fumble at Depew’s 30 after Harry’s TD. The Legends needed just six plays to turn that takeaway into points, with Kimble passing twice for 20 yards – including a 7-yard touchdown to Jack Harrington.
Kimble and Matthew Bauer hooked up for a short TD with 14 seconds left in the first quarter as Lancaster led 21-0.
Kimble, who only played the first half, completed his final TD with 2:16 left in the second quarter, a 4-yarder to Harry. Kimble finished with 79 yards passing.
For the season, Kimble now has completed 71 of 108 passes for 638 yards. He has six touchdown passes with five interceptions, but has also ran for three TDs and averages 5.7 yards per carry.
“He’s getting more comfortable,” Legends head coach Eric Rupp said. “Our quarterback coach, coach (Brian) Wild, has done a great job with him. When the playoffs come, you have to lean on your seniors and he’s that for us.”
“We’re doing reps every single day and I’m just getting better and better,” Kimble said. “We’re all starting to click now, especially for the playoffs.”
No Lancaster season during the Rupp era would be complete without at least one blocked kick being returned for a touchdown. That came on Friday, as Judasz returned a punt blocked by Evan Stencel 47 yards for a touchdown to end the first half. A 2-point conversion run on a trick play by lineman Jake Sarnowski made it 36-0 at the intermission.
Carson Alberti, who did not run too much during the opening half, rushed for both Depew touchdowns during the final 24 minutes. The first covered 40 yards. In between his TDs, Richard Bosworth returned a kickoff 71 yards for Lancaster.
Lancaster has two trophies to display in its awards case at school. The Legends hope that’s just the start of it as their quest for a sixth straight Class AA championship shifts into high gear.
Lancaster will either be the No. 1 or 2 seed, depending on the outcome of Bennett’s game at Niagara Falls on Saturday afternoon. A Bennett win means the Legends will be the No. 2 seed and host Hutch-Tech at 7 p.m. Thursday at Foyle/Kling Field. The top seed receives a bye into the semifinals.
“The way our season shakes out we really have three parts,” Rupp said. “We have the regular season. The Depew week is its own entity, and then Monday starts our playoff run. I’m happy for the kids. I hope they enjoy their homecoming weekend.”