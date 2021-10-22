Kimble finding his groove at QB as Lancaster tops rival Depew

Sam Judasz recovered a fumble at Depew’s 30 after Harry’s TD. The Legends needed just six plays to turn that takeaway into points, with Kimble passing twice for 20 yards – including a 7-yard touchdown to Jack Harrington.

Kimble and Matthew Bauer hooked up for a short TD with 14 seconds left in the first quarter as Lancaster led 21-0.

Kimble, who only played the first half, completed his final TD with 2:16 left in the second quarter, a 4-yarder to Harry. Kimble finished with 79 yards passing.

For the season, Kimble now has completed 71 of 108 passes for 638 yards. He has six touchdown passes with five interceptions, but has also ran for three TDs and averages 5.7 yards per carry.

“He’s getting more comfortable,” Legends head coach Eric Rupp said. “Our quarterback coach, coach (Brian) Wild, has done a great job with him. When the playoffs come, you have to lean on your seniors and he’s that for us.”

“We’re doing reps every single day and I’m just getting better and better,” Kimble said. “We’re all starting to click now, especially for the playoffs.”