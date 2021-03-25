Kiersten Smith's two goals lead Williamsville to Section VI girls hockey championship

At the beginning of the calendar year, Kiersten Smith didn’t think she was going to even play high school hockey this school year.
High-risk winter sports in New York, including ice hockey, had been paused for weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and didn’t get the green light for practice and competition until late January.
When Smith found out in January that Section VI would field an abbreviated girls hockey season, she was elated.
Even though Smith and the Williamsville girls ice hockey team couldn’t play for a state championship, she and her teammates made the most of a shortened season on the ice.
Smith scored two goals to help Williamsville win the Section VI championship with a 5-2 win against Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew, or LID, on Thursday at Cornerstone Arena.
“We couldn’t practice a lot before we played together, so we kind of got thrown into the season,” said Smith, a forward. “But I think we definitely made the best out of it, and learned to work together fast and bond as a team.”
Williamsville (7-1), made up of players from Williamsville North, South and East high schools, was the state runner-up in 2019, but the NYSPHSAA canceled its 2020 state winter sports championships, including girls hockey, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
But, Smith said, “my teammates were there for each other, and this was a really special year, seeing how all the people came together to play.”
Smith and her teammates stopped LID, boosted by goalie Dylan Gorski and forward Morganne Dee, which had found its stride in the postseason.
“There’s no quit in the girls,” LID coach Kevin Miller said. “They really worked hard, they really came together in practice and they started really finding their niche, in terms of their offense, and they really were able to find the net when they needed to. Dylan Gorski was a big part of it, coming into the playoffs and having two shutouts.”
Williamsville, the top seed in the Section VI tournament, appeared to control possession of the puck in the first five minutes, putting four shots on Gorski (24 saves) but LID got its best scoring opportunity with less than seven minutes left in the first, when Dee passed the puck from the wing to Sydney Radecki. Radecki, however, was unable to beat Williamsville goalie Elizabeth Timby (21 saves) on a backhand shot in front of the goal crease.
A minute after Williamsville killed off a tripping penalty against Molly Martin with 4:55 left, Smith gave Williamsville a 1-0 lead with 3:55 left in the first period, the first of two quick goals. Ellie Schau gave Williamsville a 2-0 lead 42 seconds later, on an assist from Vanessa Willick (three assists).
Then, 30 seconds into the second period, Aizah-Rose Thompson split a pair of defenders and fell as she beat Gorski on an unassisted goal that gave Williamsville a 3-0 lead.
No. 4 LID (3-5) had trouble generating scoring chances. After putting 10 shots on goal in the first, LID didn’t put a shot on Timby until about six minutes were left in the second, and Laela Taher missed a scoring chance at the goal when her shot went wide, seconds after Williamsville killed off a tripping penalty against Ally Major.
“The first period was a tough period for us,” Miller said. “We had good chances and weren’t able to finish. It was a little deflating but, with that being said, we were weathering the storm in the second period.”
LID hit the post with 3:23 left in the second, and Smith scored her second goal of the game, with 1:44 left in the second, to help Williamsville take a 4-0 lead, in a period in which LID put only five shots on goal.
“We didn’t run around and stuck to our positions and relied on each other to make plays, to get the puck out and get it deep,” Smith said.
Molly DiGiulio gave Williamsville a 5-0 lead midway through the third when she put the puck in through a pileup in front of the LID goal.
Radecki and Hailey Keppner scored LID’s only goals, in the final five minutes, and Timby made a pair of close-range saves in the final 1:40 to preserve Williamsville’s three-goal lead.
“They had a great season last year and the girls, they came together late in the season this year,” Miller said. “We had a couple tough losses, but they adjusted, and we were fortunate enough to make a good run in the playoffs and be here today, in the championship.”