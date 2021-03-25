Kiersten Smith's two goals lead Williamsville to Section VI girls hockey championship

Then, 30 seconds into the second period, Aizah-Rose Thompson split a pair of defenders and fell as she beat Gorski on an unassisted goal that gave Williamsville a 3-0 lead.

No. 4 LID (3-5) had trouble generating scoring chances. After putting 10 shots on goal in the first, LID didn’t put a shot on Timby until about six minutes were left in the second, and Laela Taher missed a scoring chance at the goal when her shot went wide, seconds after Williamsville killed off a tripping penalty against Ally Major.

“The first period was a tough period for us,” Miller said. “We had good chances and weren’t able to finish. It was a little deflating but, with that being said, we were weathering the storm in the second period.”

LID hit the post with 3:23 left in the second, and Smith scored her second goal of the game, with 1:44 left in the second, to help Williamsville take a 4-0 lead, in a period in which LID put only five shots on goal.

“We didn’t run around and stuck to our positions and relied on each other to make plays, to get the puck out and get it deep,” Smith said.

Molly DiGiulio gave Williamsville a 5-0 lead midway through the third when she put the puck in through a pileup in front of the LID goal.