Keonjay Carter nearly perfect from the line for Park in win over Health Sciences

Keonjay Carter doesn’t leave the floor after practice until he hits 10 free throws in a row. The Park senior insists he usually completes that task rather quickly.

He showed folks just how proficient he can be at the free-throw line during Thursday night’s nonleague boys basketball game against budding rival Health Sciences. So, too, did his Pioneers teammates.

In a clash between schools ranked in the top four in Western New York, Park had more jump and poise during a 72-64 victory over the visiting Falcons.

The Pioneers (5-1), ranked No. 3 in the Buffalo News large schools poll, used their determination to control the glass, especially during a first quarter in which they seemed to gather most of the 50-50 balls. They got to the line early and often in making 33 of 42 foul shots. They made more free throws than Health Sciences attempted (22). They warded off a comeback charge by the fourth-ranked Falcons, who played good chunks of this one without reigning Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year JaVaughn Jones due to foul trouble.

“We just pushed the pace on them,” said Carter, who scored a game-high 24 points. “We just want to pounce on teams early not to give them a chance.”

