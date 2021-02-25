Keonjay Carter nearly perfect from the line for Park in win over Health Sciences

Keonjay Carter doesn’t leave the floor after practice until he hits 10 free throws in a row. The Park senior insists he usually completes that task rather quickly.
He showed folks just how proficient he can be at the free-throw line during Thursday night’s nonleague boys basketball game against budding rival Health Sciences. So, too, did his Pioneers teammates.
In a clash between schools ranked in the top four in Western New York, Park had more jump and poise during a 72-64 victory over the visiting Falcons.
The Pioneers (5-1), ranked No. 3 in the Buffalo News large schools poll, used their determination to control the glass, especially during a first quarter in which they seemed to gather most of the 50-50 balls. They got to the line early and often in making 33 of 42 foul shots. They made more free throws than Health Sciences attempted (22). They warded off a comeback charge by the fourth-ranked Falcons, who played good chunks of this one without reigning Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year JaVaughn Jones due to foul trouble.
“We just pushed the pace on them,” said Carter, who scored a game-high 24 points. “We just want to pounce on teams early not to give them a chance.”
Jones picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter and sat out the rest of the first half. He scored all of his 16 points in the second half – including 10 while trying to lead a fourth-quarter comeback that stalled once he picked up his fifth and game disqualifying foul with the Falcons (3-1) trailing by four with 1:43 left.
That’s as close as they got, because Park made its free throws, led by Carter’s 19-for-20 effort. He made his first 15 foul shots and 9 of 10 during the final eight minutes en route to taking top scoring honors with 24 points.
“We’ll take whatever the defense is giving us,” Carter said.
“He works on that, he works on his game that way,” coach Rich Jacob said. “I think he’s making better choices each day. He has great instinct to penetrate, drive and kick. We tried to again surround him with some unselfish players.
Park needed to rally for a one-point win last year in handing Health Sciences its only loss during a 24-1 Section VI Class A championship campaign. The teams were ranked 1-2 in that one, although the Falcons finished ranked No. 1 at the end of the season.
The Pioneers had a much easier time taking the lead Thursday. After falling behind 3-0 early, they scored 11 straight points, with Carter sinking four free throws during the run, while fellow senior Caleb Hutchins (14 points) had five points, including a 3-pointer.
The Pioneers only led 17-15 after the quarter as the Falcons bombed them from beyond the arc for all of their points. But Health Sciences, after receiving two first-quarter threes from sophomore Xavier Benton (18 points), made just one more triple the rest of the way.
Health Sciences, which has just one senior (Jones), seemed a little out of sorts Thursday.
“We had some good moments, but we didn’t play Health Sciences basketball,” Falcons coach Tyree Parker said. “We should have lost by 20 the way we played. We were out of sync defensively and had too many turnovers to win a high profile game like that against Park.”