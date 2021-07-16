Kensington Lions All-Star Football Classic set for July 28

After a one-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kensington Lions All-Star Football Classic is set to return later this month.

ADPRO Sports presents the 45th edition of the football game that features recently graduated high school seniors from throughout Western New York. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. July 28 at Williamsville South High School.

Players will be split geographically on North and South rosters. Paul Burgio of Clarence will coach the North, with longtime Cleveland Hill skipper Glen Graham taking the reins to coach the South all-stars.

Advance tickets can be purchased through participating players and coaches for $10, or on game day at the gate for $15. Children under-12 cost $5. As per tradition, proceeds from the game will go to various charities, including Kids Escaping Drugs.

Outdoor social distancing rules in place on game day will be the policy followed by the Lions.

“I think it’s a great thing for those kids to finally get to play in front of a crowd,” Burgio said. “I think that’s what they’re going to be excited about.”