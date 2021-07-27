Kensington Lions 2021 All-Star Classic North team roster

The 45th edition of the Kensington Lions All-Star Football Classic will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Williamsville South High School. Here is the roster for the North team:
No. – Last name, First Name – School – Height, Weight – Position – College
* co-captain
1 – Laws, Tyrell – Sweet Home – 6-1, 195 – QB – Brockport
2 – McDuffie, Al – Bennett – 5-11, 163 – RB – Undecided
3 – Paige, Zion – Niagara Falls – 5-10, 154 – WR – Georgia Storm Prep Academy
4 – * Ostrowski, Aidan – Williamsville South – 6-0, 210 – LB – Seton Hill
5 – * Goldsmith, Justin – Niagara Falls – 6-2, 198 – QB – Undecided
6 – Williams, Julius – Lockport – 6-1, 200 – WR – Thiel College
8 – * Maye, Ricky – Lockport – 5-6, 175 – RB – Thiel College
10 – Matute, Jeremy – Williamsville South – 5-11, 160 – WR – Morrisville
11 – * Whited, Wisken – Canisius – 5-10, 175 – WR/P/K – Liberty
12 – D'Amico, Austin – Williamsville East – 6-4, 205 – WR – Undecided
13 – Dumond, Mike – Starpoint – 5-11, 160 – DB
14 – Diaz, Marcus – Kenmore East – 5-10, 157 – WR – Cortland State
16 – Chinn, Tyler – Medina – 5-11, 185 – WR – Buffalo State
20 – Locicero, Colton – Kenmore West – 6-0, 168 – DB – Ohio U.
21 – Brooks, James – Clarence – 6-3, 220 – LB – Assumption
22 – Carey, Jack – St. Joe's – 5-8, 156 – WR – John Carroll
23 – Lucinski, Andrew – Newfane – 5-10, 150 – LB – University at Buffalo
25 – Moss, Sammy – Mckinley – 6-4, 200 – DE – Milford Academy
26 – Catanzano, Michael – Williamsville North – 5-5, 150 – LB – Ohio U.
33 – Gaines, Jailen – Sweet Home – 5-11, 175 – DE – Edinboro U
44 – * Sage, Jason – Clarence – 5-9, 165 – LB – Hilbert
49 – Seifert, Lucas – Grand Island – 5-10, 180 – DB – Nia. County CC
50 – Mahar, Ben – Wilson – 6-0, 190 – OL – St. John Fisher
54 – Maciejewski, Evan – Lew-Port – 6-1, 232 – OL – Nia. County CC
55 – Seifert, Joe – Grand Island – 5-10, 190 – LB – Daemen College
56 – * Parker, Ivory – Hutch Tech – 6-0, 220 – LB – C.A.P.P. Academy / Kent State
65 – Cisco, Andrew – Canisius – 6-1, 250 – OL – Alfred University
70 – Griffo, James – Sweet Home – 6-4, 210 – OL – Undecided
71 – Carey, Sean – St. Joe's – 6-2, 290 – OL – Alfred State
72 – Bell, Cameron – Albion – 5-10, 225 – DE – University at Buffalo
73 – Woolcott, R.J. – Tonawanda – 5-10, 230 – OL – Brockport
79 – Carmer, Michael – Newfane – 6-5, 210 – OL – Nia. County CC
81 – Ross, Lafario – Burgard – 6-2, 185 – WR – Erie CC
94 – Cannon, Dan – Williamsville East – 6-0, 235 – DT – Morrisville