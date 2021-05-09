Kenmore wins Niagara Frontier League girls swim championship

Behind victories in the 400 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay and two individual events, the Kenmore girls swimming team claimed first place in the Niagara Frontier League championship meet.

Kenmore also had won the regular-season title with an undefeated record in dual meets.

The NFL meet was conducted at five venues Saturday, with two teams at each venue. The times were then compiled to determine the winners.

Niagara Wheatfield was second, followed by North Tonawanda in third.

Kenmore’s Bailey Wiegand had three first-place finishes as a member of the two winning Kenmore relay teams, and she finished first in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.56.

The team of Cadence Pisa, Rachael Coupal, Wiegand and Payton Taylor won the 200 medley relay in 2:00.16. Taylor, Kennedy Dickinson, Emma Jones and Wiegand finished first in the 400 free relay in 3:56.9. Jones won the 500 free in 5:39.29.

The Marcyan sisters of Lewiston-Porter combined for four individual victories. Chloe Marcyan won the 200 freestyle in 1:59.86, narrowly missing the school record of 1:59.53 set in 2005 by Sandra Schmitz. She also won the 100 freestyle in 55.31.