Kenmore West's Jermaine Atkins revels in 7-touchdown day

“At wide receiver, you’re running routes and trying to get open,” Atkins said. “At running back, you have to be a little more patient and hit the holes. It’s a bit more different. And you have to adjust to when and how the line is blocking, and take what the defense gives you.”

Atkins had 13 carries for 251 yards and seven touchdowns against the Lumberjacks. He also made key blocks that helped teammate Jason Britton score a pair of receiving touchdowns, and played at cornerback for the Blue Devils (3-3, 3-1).

Atkins made sure to thank his offensive line for its work in blocking and opening holes: center Charlie Marzec, guards Hezekiah Mercado and Mason Forney, and tackles Evan Davie and Andrew Burgess.

“The offensive line owned the line of scrimmage, all night long,” Haynes said. “Jermaine also worked his butt off to get what he needed to get. Jermaine, once he got to the open field, away from the linebackers, it was just a foot race. He’s very fast, and he’s an elusive running back. He’s tough once he gets to the outside.”

After Atkins scored his sixth touchdown, Haynes told him that he was approaching the single-game school record of seven touchdowns.