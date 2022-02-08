Kenmore/Grand Island girls complete worst-to-first run to championship

Tuesday’s girls’ federation hockey championship between reigning champion Williamsville and Kenmore/Grand Island is proof that hard work pays off.
After finishing the 2020-21 season in last place in the league, Kenmore/Grand Island ended the 2021-22 with its first league championship since 2016, dethroning Williamsville with a 4-3 victory at the Cornerstone CFCU Arena in Lockport.
Senior Carissa Buyea notched the winning goal with 9:29 to go in the third period to break a 3-3 tie, and Kenmore/Grand Island’s defense held off a pair of ferocious Williamsville power play opportunities to save the win.
As Buyea, a team captain, will tell you, it wasn’t an easy road out of the basement.
“It feels like we came a really long way from last year and the team morale is so good. It feels so great,” she said.
“This group of girls, they love each other, that’s really what it comes down to," coach Jeff Orlowski said. "There is no drama, everyone is working for the girl next to them and that’s what we prided ourselves on. This year, they’ve just been working. We worked over the summer when optional practices started over in August and they were all showing up because they wanted to be around each other.”
Isabella Jayme, Molly Leggett and Kylie Turnbull also scored for Kenmore/Grand Island.
Williamsville was looking for its fourth-straight league championship. Molly Martin, Claire O’Donnell and Alzah-Rose Thompson tallied goals. Senior Vanessa Willick, three points away from 100 career points, was held off the score sheet.
Kenmore/Grand Island couldn’t have gotten off to a better start. Jayme broke free off the puck drop and fired a shot into the bottom corner of the Williamsville net for a 1-0 lead after just 12 seconds. With 7:12 to go in the first, Leggett scored from the left point and made it a 2-0 game.
One doesn’t win three championships in a row and go down without a fight. Martin cut the lead in half with an unassisted goal for Williamsville, and the reigning champs went into the second period playing much more aggressive.
Turnbull put Kenmore/Grand Island up 3-1 four minutes into the second period, but Williamsville managed to keep the puck in Kenmore/Grand Island’s zone aided by a power play. With 2:08 to go in the second period, O’Donnell tapped a loose puck past goalie Carolyn Bourgeault and made it 3-2 headed into the third.
Though Kenmore/Grand Island’s defense remained stout, Thompson found a crack and tied the game at three goals apiece. Bourgeault said she couldn’t let the pressure get to her with a championship on the line.
“After a goal I kind of forget everything,” Bourgeault said. “I kind of reset, I tell myself it’s 0-0 and I pretty much believe in my team knowing that they’ll be able to get it back, and they would carry it on from there.”
Sure enough, Kenmore/Grand Island moved the puck to the Williamsville zone. Emiliana Castillo gathered it in and passed to Buyea on the left point, who lifted the puck into the top-right corner. “I just knew I had to get it to the net and something good would happen. It just feels so good to get the win,” Buyea said. She’s played for the team since she was in seventh grade.
Kenmore/Grand Island’s offense did its job, but now its defense was staring down another penalty play after an interference penalty. Kenmore/Grand Island’s defense, which hadn’t allowed more than three goals all season, buckled down.
“Sometimes when they’re coming down, especially their top girls coming down with the puck, 2-on-1 or even a breakaway, I just tell myself to focus, do what I know how to do, what I trained to do as long as I’ve been playing, and focus on their move and stay with the puck,” Bourgeault said.
The junior made two tremendous saves in the last three minutes and denied another tie. Kenmore/Grand Island ran out the clock to a chorus of cheers from the well-packed student section.
Kenmore/Grand Island will travel to SUNY Canton on Feb. 12 to challenge either Section III Skaneateles or Section I East Green Wave in the semifinal round at 8 p.m. Those teams play Friday in the quarterfinals.
Later Tuesday night, Monsignor Martin defeated St. Mary’s, 7-0, for the first-ever federation private school championship.
Mia Boyd had a hat trick and Isabella Fedele notched two additional goals for Monsignor Martin. This was St. Mary’s first season fielding a girls’ federation hockey team.