Kenmore/Grand Island girls complete worst-to-first run to championship

“After a goal I kind of forget everything,” Bourgeault said. “I kind of reset, I tell myself it’s 0-0 and I pretty much believe in my team knowing that they’ll be able to get it back, and they would carry it on from there.”

Sure enough, Kenmore/Grand Island moved the puck to the Williamsville zone. Emiliana Castillo gathered it in and passed to Buyea on the left point, who lifted the puck into the top-right corner. “I just knew I had to get it to the net and something good would happen. It just feels so good to get the win,” Buyea said. She’s played for the team since she was in seventh grade.

Kenmore/Grand Island’s offense did its job, but now its defense was staring down another penalty play after an interference penalty. Kenmore/Grand Island’s defense, which hadn’t allowed more than three goals all season, buckled down.

“Sometimes when they’re coming down, especially their top girls coming down with the puck, 2-on-1 or even a breakaway, I just tell myself to focus, do what I know how to do, what I trained to do as long as I’ve been playing, and focus on their move and stay with the puck,” Bourgeault said.