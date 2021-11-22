 Skip to main content
Kenmore East's Jacob Coburn commits to Stony Brook football
Kenmore East's Jacob Coburn commits to Stony Brook football

  Updated
Depew’s Jacob Coburn, right, tips a ball away from Maine-Endwell’s Adam Gallagher that is intercepted then fumbled by Depew’s Cody Penner (88) in the first half of the Class B State Semifinal in Rochester, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2013.

 Mark Mulville

Record-setting Kenmore East receiver/tight end Jacob Coburn has committed to Football Championship Subdivision member Stony Brook, he announced on social media. 

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds with a 76-inch wingspan, Coburn set school records for most receptions (58) and receiving yards (936) in a season this fall. He also set the record for receiving yards in a single game with 193 and then broke his own record with 194. He also had eight touchdowns.

For his career, Coburn had 1,066 yards, which is also a school record, on 72 receptions. The school record for receptions is 77 and belongs to Mike Doherty (2005-08).

