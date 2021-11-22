Kenmore East's Jacob Coburn commits to Stony Brook football

Record-setting Kenmore East receiver/tight end Jacob Coburn has committed to Football Championship Subdivision member Stony Brook, he announced on social media.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds with a 76-inch wingspan, Coburn set school records for most receptions (58) and receiving yards (936) in a season this fall. He also set the record for receiving yards in a single game with 193 and then broke his own record with 194. He also had eight touchdowns.
I am blessed to announce my commitment to Stony Brook University. I couldn’t have made it here without my family especially my parents and I can’t thank them enough. I also want to thank coaches, teammates, & friends. @CoachMartinoSBU @Coach_Priore @Coach_Hatch #rollseawolves🌊🐺 pic.twitter.com/XDfaTFnsAl— Jacob Coburn (@coburn_11) November 20, 2021
For his career, Coburn had 1,066 yards, which is also a school record, on 72 receptions. The school record for receptions is 77 and belongs to Mike Doherty (2005-08).