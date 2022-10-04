Kenmore East legend Richard "Sparky" Adams remembered as supportive coach, mentor

One of Richard "Sparky" Adams' favorite phrases was, “Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog.” He coined the saying to emphasize togetherness and the community at Kenmore East.

Decades later, it is still said, and has been emblazoned on merchandise for former and current students to proudly wear.

“You go through the school, and kids will say the same thing 50 years after,” said Jim Dunnigan, a 1969 Kenmore East graduate who later served as the school's assistant principal.

Adams died Friday after a long illness. He was 91.

Adams' love for Kenmore East – where he was the head football coach from 1964 to 1977 – and the football field named in his honor on Parker Boulevard are only parts of his legacy, former players and colleagues said.

“He was a big part of my life,” said Dunnigan, who played for Adams and remained close with him. “By all of the outpouring amount of support I’ve seen on social media and amongst my friends, he had an impact on so many people. Not just through football coaching, and that’s the most glaring thing to me. The guys I played with and coached have the same love and respect for him. Beyond that, in any aspect of his life, people had the same things to say about him. He was so kind, supportive and the qualities of a good man.”

Adams, a Silver Creek native, had a record of 81-26-5, along with six Niagara Frontier League championships and five sectional titles at Kenmore East. Two of his teams were ranked No. 2 in the state, and his 1974 team was ranked No. 1.

Dunnigan said Adams made the game of football easier to understand for everyone involved, including those on his staff.

“He broke the game down into very simplistic terms,” Dunnigan said.” He was able to communicate very effectively with kids on what to do. We had great teams and great talent, and he always respected each and every one of his players. When I was coaching with him, he mentored the coaches, as well, and was a leader in whatever group he’s with.”

Adams’ players would go on to play collegiately, with a few finding themselves at Boston University, Washington, Northwestern, and other Division I programs.

After departing Kenmore East, he took a year off to watch his son, Rick, finish his college career. In 1979, he was named offensive coordinator at the University at Buffalo. He moved to Canisius College in 1982 and ended his coaching career as the defensive coordinator at Buffalo State. His football acumen led him to scout for the Buffalo Bills and BLESTO, the NFL’s scouting service.

"Dick was an extremely knowledgeable football coach," former Buffalo State coach Jerry Boyes said. "He cared about kids beyond the football field. That's more important than the X's and O's for the kids to know that."

Years after coaching his last Kenmore East game as its head coach, Adams was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 1994.

Following multiple football jobs, Adams retired in 2000 at the age of 70. Adams had initially been hired as a physical education teacher in the Kenmore/Town of Tonawanda schools in 1959.

"He was a wonderful ... coach, and an even greater man," Boyas said. "He impacted probably thousands of kids throughout his career. Those who played under him remember coach Adams."

In 2007, his accomplishments culminated in the Kenmore East football field being named “Adams Field.” Dunnigan was among those who spearheaded the effort. Adams, with help of his wife, Jean, helped design the fieldhouse.

"It's very humbling," Adams said days before the dedication ceremony. "I never, ever thought something like this would happen. The people who organized this never let on. I'm sitting here going, 'Oh my God, my name is going to be on this!' It really chokes you up."

Kenmore-Tonawanda Director of Athletics Brett Banker appreciated Adams for his lasting impression on the community through the countless students he taught.

"Although Sparky was retired when I arrived in the district ('92), I learned so much from him about the traditions, rivalries and what makes Kenmore special,” Banker said via email. "The most impressive and emotionally relevant thing that I observed all these years, is the reverence his former players and coaches had for him. There are few roles more impressionable to young people than that of a coach. Sparky knew that generational change can come from role modeling, and he maximized his opportunities."

Over the last few months, Dunnigan and many others visited with Adams as word spread of his health issues. Whether it was just being in the coach’s presence and reflecting on the past, or going out for food, people wanted to pay their respects to Adams.

Adams lived the final years of his life at the Sandra Lane Senior Apartments in North Tonawanda

He and Jean were married for 64 years; she died in 2020. He is survived by son, Richard Jr. (Susan); daughters, Amy Goudy (Keith) and Penny; and five grandchildren: Alexandria, Shelby, Rachel, Cory and Brian.

A private funeral service was held Tuesday. A celebration of life ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 29 at the field named in his honor in Tonawanda at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to the Richard T. Adams Scholarship Fund, KE Alumni Association, 350 Fries Road, Tonawanda, N.Y. 14150