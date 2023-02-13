It was a day of champions at Cornerstone CFCU Arena in Lockport, where the Section VI and Private School girls hockey championships took place.

The main event of the evening was No. 1 Kenmore/Grand Island/Lockport (16-1) against No. 2 Niagara County (12-5).

KenGI-Port started the game strong with sophomore Isabella Jayme scoring her 15th goal of the season. Then 23 seconds later senior Emiliana Cassilo scored on a power play, finding the back of the net for the 19th time this season.

Jayme scored her second goal of the game early in the third period, followed by a goal from eighth grader Riley Marrale to seal the 4-0 win.

The Blue Devils have won consecutive sectional titles.

"This win is crazy," Jayme said. "To go back-to-back and I'm really excited to go back to states. I think getting the first goal in a game like this really shuts the other team down and it gets our energy going more."

With the win, it's KenGi-Port's seventh sectional in 13 years. They also end their schedule against federation competition as the only team without multiple losses. Coming off a defeat a season ago in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's state semifinals, the team is on a path to return where they once were, with hopes of being the last team remaining.

"It feels real good," KenGI-Port coach Jeff Orlowski said. "It's the first time in a long time we've been favored to win so we've had a good year and I'm blessed to have really good athletes. It's not real hard to coach when you have athletes like I have. It's been a pleasure to coach them, they all love each other, they're great finds and this is awesome. We've had our eyes on the state title and that's what we're going for."

One of the team's bright spots to return to the state tournament is senior goalie Carolyn Bourgeault, who finished the game with 19 saves and her eighth shutout of the season to earn MVP honors. With a 96.5 percent save percentage entering the game, Bourgeault is hopeful her season-long play coupled with her team's success earns her a spot on one of Western New York's top honor.

"Honestly, it's crazy to me," Bourgeault said. "Since I was in the seventh grade I've always wanted to be the best that I can be and be as high as I can. I know All-Western New York teams have always been my goal. I've always wanted to be that first team and I've worked as hard as I can t get to first. I've never thought of being league MVP and my hardwork is paying off."

In the first title game, Monsignor Martin (3-11) beat St. Mary’s of Lancaster (2-13) to repeat as private school champions. Monsignor Martin won 2-0. Getting the scoring going for the team was senior Isabella Fedele scoring on a power play during the second period, her seventh goal of the season.

“It was great, we were on the power play and I think it gave us the burst of energy that we needed,” Fedele said.

The energy was received by her teammates, as junior Reese Honadle scored the game-sealing goal from just outside the penalty box to secure the championship for her teammates.

“It was a great win,” Monsignor Martin coach Darren Palezewski said. “We came out a little flat in the third and those first five minutes were a little nerve-wracking but once it settle down and we got that goal I really thought once we got the second one I figured that was going to win us the game. I knew this was going to be a tough game for us.”

The MVP of the game went to freshman Kate Kelley, who finished with 20 saves in the shutout victory, her first of the win. Kelley entered the game with an 87% save percentage.

“I’m very excited and as a freshman, I’m very excited for myself,” Kelley said. “I’m very excited and this was a lot of fun and I really like the team. This was the most important game. We had a rough season but we played when it mattered and brought it home. It’s amazing that I was able to get the shutout.

Other results

Cardinal O'Hara beat Nardin, 70-49. Sophomore Kyla Hayes had 25 points.

Nichols won, 59-36, against Lewiston-Porter. Fallon Griffin had 14 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

Westfield beat Maple Grove 64-47. Sophomore Carson Swanson had a game-high 27 points and scored his 1000th career point.