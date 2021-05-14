Keith Jackson's overtime runs lift South Park to Section VI Class A football title

JAMESTOWN – Parrell Fulgham didn’t doubt his team’s composure. Neither did Keith Jackson, especially not when a championship was on the line.

The Section VI Class A championship game could have gone in so many different directions for the South Park football team, but the Sparks stayed the course in a 30-29 win in overtime against Jamestown.

Their quarterback got ejected midway through the second quarter, and the Sparks simply pivoted, turning to the tandem of Jackson and Mike Pajak. Then, Jamestown tied the game at 22-22 with less than seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, and squeaked to a 29-22 lead after its first possession of overtime.

On the second play of South Park’s overtime possession, Jackson ran for a 15-yard touchdown, and after a timeout by the Sparks, Jackson’s 2-point conversion run won the game Friday at Strider Field.

The irony of Jackson’s game-winning run was that he wasn’t initially a part of the Sparks’ two-point conversion attempt.

“I came out on that extra point, because I wasn’t feeling it,” said Jackson, who had 24 carries for 131 yards. “They called a timeout and put me back in, and I won the game.