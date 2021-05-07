Keith Jackson stars on both sides of ball as South Park moves to Class A football finale

“I planned on kicking it,” Grand Island coach Dean Santorio said postgame. “When we saw how they were aligned, we called an audible from the sideline.”

Vikings holder Justin Horvath, who passed for 165 yards in his bullpen quarterback role, pulled the ball out of kicking position and lofted it to Seifert in the corner of the end zone.

Jackson had a hand in forcing the incompletion and keeping the Vikings from taking the late lead.

“He played marvelous defense for us all game and then made that big stop for us on the fake extra point for two,” South Park coach Tim Delaney said. “He’s a guy who takes 100% of the snaps for us. He’s been outstanding for two years. And those are the things we hope as a program that our leaders do for us.”

The banged-up Sparks played all but the first series of the game without All-WNY defender Marqwan Fluitt, and starting quarterback Mykell Hepburn could only play on defense due to a hand injury.

Jackson led the Sparks back from an early deficit and put them ahead by a touchdown when he fielded a low snap and bounced outside for a 38-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. Jackson had another 48-yard run to the end zone nullified by a holding penalty.