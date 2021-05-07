Keith Jackson stars on both sides of ball as South Park moves to Class A football finale

By Jonah Bronstein, Special to the News
Whoa, Nellie!
Keith Jackson made highlight plays on both sides of the ball to lead South Park to its fifth sectional championship appearance in eight years.
Right down to the deciding downs, when Jackson prevented Grand Island from pulling off a thrilling comeback.
“Knowing this could be my last game, I turned up and gave it my all,” said Jackson, the Sparks’ senior running back and linebacker.
Jackson ran for 207 yards, two touchdowns and a crucial 2-point conversion as South Park remained unbeaten (5-0) with its 20-19 defeat of Grand Island (4-2) in Friday night’s Section VI Class A semifinal at All High Stadium.
A Connolly Cup finalist and All-Western New York selection as a junior last season, Jackson preserved his senior season with a standout defensive performance. His eight tackles included a fourth-down stop on a screen pass and big sack that thwarted threatening drives by the Vikings in the fourth quarter. Jackson also made an interception in the red zone near the end of the first half.
But it was Jackson’s effort on point-after tries that ensured South Park’s victory.
After Grand Island’s Dominic Gramza forced a fumble that was recovered by Luke Siefert just outside the red zone in the closing minutes, Joe Dlugokinski (119 yards) rushed for his second touchdown of the game and the Vikings lined up for the tying kick with 41 seconds remaining.
“I planned on kicking it,” Grand Island coach Dean Santorio said postgame. “When we saw how they were aligned, we called an audible from the sideline.”
Vikings holder Justin Horvath, who passed for 165 yards in his bullpen quarterback role, pulled the ball out of kicking position and lofted it to Seifert in the corner of the end zone.
Jackson had a hand in forcing the incompletion and keeping the Vikings from taking the late lead.
“He played marvelous defense for us all game and then made that big stop for us on the fake extra point for two,” South Park coach Tim Delaney said. “He’s a guy who takes 100% of the snaps for us. He’s been outstanding for two years. And those are the things we hope as a program that our leaders do for us.”
The banged-up Sparks played all but the first series of the game without All-WNY defender Marqwan Fluitt, and starting quarterback Mykell Hepburn could only play on defense due to a hand injury.
Jackson led the Sparks back from an early deficit and put them ahead by a touchdown when he fielded a low snap and bounced outside for a 38-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. Jackson had another 48-yard run to the end zone nullified by a holding penalty.
Grand Island proved to be a tough test for a South Park team that beat its four regular season opponents by an average of 30.5 points and did not have a final score closer than three touchdowns.
“We knew these kids would battle and we gave ourselves a chance to win,” Santorio said. “I have no regrets about anything we did in this ballgame, from start to finish.”
Jackson put the Sparks ahead late in the second quarter. He reached the red zone on a 40-yard streak down the sideline, found the end zone on a fourth-down scoot from the 3, and gave South Park a 14-13 on a 2-point plunge.
Horvath threw strikes to three different receivers during a two-minute drill that put the Vikings in scoring range, but Jackson made a leaping interception near the goal line to protect the Sparks’ lead going into halftime.
Dlugokinski’s 10-yard touchdown run gave Grand Island a 13-6 lead midway through the second quarter. Dlugokinski gained 62 yards on an early rush that set up the Vikings first score, Tyler Weigel’s 6-yard keeper.
Parrell Fulgham finished South Park’s opening drive with a 7-yard scoring run.