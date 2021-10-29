Kegan Mancabelli’s 5 TDs lead Orchard Park to payback win against Williamsville North

“They were running all over us last weekend,” said Mancabelli, whose team limited Williamsville North to 165 rushing yards on 35 carries Friday. “We really set a goal to stop them. We were aligning better. Last week, we were making a lot of mistakes and, mentally, we weren’t in the right spots. This week, we were.”

Orchard Park took a 2-0 lead less than three minutes in on a safety after a bad snap put the ball out of the end zone on a punt attempt by the Spartans. Then, Mancabelli scored his first touchdown on 1-yard run, and Ben Gocella’s 2-point throw to Dylan Evans opened the Quakers’ lead to 10-0.

The Spartans (4-5) appeared to cut the lead to 10-6 with 5:40 left, but Kendal Donovan’s 42-yard touchdown run was negated by a holding penalty.

Mancabelli scored his second touchdown on a 4-yard run with 2:26 left in the first, and helped the Quakers to a 24-0 lead less than a minute into the second quarter on a 6-yard scoring run. Mancabelli’s fourth touchdown, on a 13-yard pass from Gocella with 1:46 left in the half, gave Orchard Park a 31-0 lead at halftime.

Mancabelli scored his fifth touchdown less than a minute into the second half, on a 27-yard pass from Gocella that gave the Quakers a 38-0 lead.