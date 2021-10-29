Kegan Mancabelli’s 5 TDs lead Orchard Park to payback win against Williamsville North

There was a simple recipe to the magic that became Kegan Mancabelli’s five-touchdown night.
Even though it was the first time the Orchard Park wide receiver had scored five touchdowns in a game, he was quick to defer credit after the Quakers’ 38-7 win against Williamsville North in a Section VI Class AA quarterfinal game Friday at the Williamsville North Athletic Complex.
“The coach was calling plays, and I’m just getting the ball and running,” Mancabelli said. “My teammates are making it for me. I’m not doing anything.”
Orchard Park (5-4), the fifth seed in Section VI, will face Bennett, the No. 1 seed, in a Section VI semifinal with the time and date to be determined. The Quakers handed Bennett its only loss of the regular season, a 51-36 decision on Sept. 21 at Orchard Park.
“We have to stop the run, they ran all over us last time,” Mancabelli said of Bennett. “We pulled off the win, but we’ve got to do the same thing to them, keep those numbers down.”
No. 4 Williamsville North, the fourth seed in Class AA, won 32-29 at Orchard Park in its final regular season game a week prior to earn the No. 4 seed in the Class AA playoffs. But on a rainy night this week, the Spartans mustered little movement with the ball.
That was Orchard Park’s focus: to stop the run. The Spartans gained 358 yards on the ground last week against the Quakers.
“They were running all over us last weekend,” said Mancabelli, whose team limited Williamsville North to 165 rushing yards on 35 carries Friday. “We really set a goal to stop them. We were aligning better. Last week, we were making a lot of mistakes and, mentally, we weren’t in the right spots. This week, we were.”
Orchard Park took a 2-0 lead less than three minutes in on a safety after a bad snap put the ball out of the end zone on a punt attempt by the Spartans. Then, Mancabelli scored his first touchdown on 1-yard run, and Ben Gocella’s 2-point throw to Dylan Evans opened the Quakers’ lead to 10-0.
The Spartans (4-5) appeared to cut the lead to 10-6 with 5:40 left, but Kendal Donovan’s 42-yard touchdown run was negated by a holding penalty.
Mancabelli scored his second touchdown on a 4-yard run with 2:26 left in the first, and helped the Quakers to a 24-0 lead less than a minute into the second quarter on a 6-yard scoring run. Mancabelli’s fourth touchdown, on a 13-yard pass from Gocella with 1:46 left in the half, gave Orchard Park a 31-0 lead at halftime.
Mancabelli scored his fifth touchdown less than a minute into the second half, on a 27-yard pass from Gocella that gave the Quakers a 38-0 lead.
Williamsville North’s offense gained some traction early in the third quarter, building a 12-play, 49-yard drive before Roman Gocella intercepted Williamsville North quarterback Mitchell Kelly on third and 14 from the Quakers 31. Gocella (7 for 14 passing, 182 yards) streaked towards the end zone, but his touchdown was waved off by a holding call against the Quakers.