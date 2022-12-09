Kaylee Krysztof becomes leading scorer in Depew basketball history

With her first three-pointer of the new season, Kaylee Krysztof became the career leading scorer in Depew basketball history in the Wildcats’ 71-53 victory against Eden in the season opener Thursday night.

“It’s a goal I’ve wanted to accomplish since seventh grade and it still feels surreal that it happened,” said Krysztof, an All-Western New York small schools first-team selection and Class B all-state first-team selection last season.

The record of 1,858 points was set by Jen Feher in 2000. She went on to an All-American career for LeMoyne College and now lives in Albany. She was in attendance.

“I didn’t know Jen was going to be there,” Krysztof said. “I’ve met with her before and talked with her about attempting this goal. I’m sure it was a bittersweet moment for her.”

Also in the stands were members of Krysztof’s extended family and her future coach at Binghamton University, Bethan Shapiro Ord. The Bearcats play at St. Bonaventure on Friday.

With 1,872 points and 16 on Thursday, Krysztof seems in line to reach the 2,000 points milestone that has been hit only 16 times previously in WNY girls basketball.

“It is super cool to have this done in the first game of this season,” said Krysztof, a 5-foot-10 guard. “I was never nervous about completing it, but it feels great now that I can that it’s completed and I can just continue playing the game.

“Now we can continue our journey as a team and I can focus on setting new goals for myself, like reaching 2,000 points.”

Depew, the defending Section VI Class B-1 champions, visit Section V’s Elba on Saturday.