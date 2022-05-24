 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Katherine Krause claims title in all-Nardin final at All-Catholic tennis

  Updated
Nardin tennis

All-Catholic tennis champion Katherine Kraus and runner-up Madison Forton. Both are from Nardin.
It was an all-Nardin final in the singles championship match at the All-Catholic Girls Tennis Tournament. Nardin’s Katherine Krause scored a 6-3, 7-5 victory over teammate Madison Forton on Monday at the University at Buffalo.

Riley Faso of St. Mary’s came in third.

The tandem of Julie Bembenista and Grace Brydges from Nardin captured the All-Catholic doubles championship. They scored a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the final over the Sacred Heart team of Blair Kuzniarek and Isabella Kurdziel.

Buffalo Seminary’s Nellie Joseph and Corinne Sigeti finished in third.

Boys tennis

Williamsville East won the Section VI team championship in Division I boys tennis with a 5-2 victory against Orchard Park.

Grant Wang won at first singles, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 7-6 (3). Arjun Pindralu won at second singles, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Seth Gellman won at third singles, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4). David Cong won at fourth singles, 6-2, 6-1.

Yonten Gyatso and Andrew Jiang won at first doubles, 6-2, 6-2.

By winning the sectional title, the Flames advance to a regional match against the Section V champion on June 7 at Honeoye Falls.

Girls golf

The Catholic High School Athletic Association girls golf tournament took place Monday at Lancater Country Club, with eight Monsignor Martin Athletic Association participants. Junior Cat Slade of Uniondale, Long Island’s Kellenberg Memorial High won the tournament with a score of 93, earning her qualification for the Federation Tournament.

Grace London of Long Island’s St. Antony’s was second at 97.

Nardin sophomore Paige Manuszewski (101) was the top Monsignor Martin finisher, with a third-place result.

The top nine players qualified for the Federation tournament.

Among Monsignor Martin finishers, that group includes Sacred Heart's Kendall Keller and Kaitlin Donopria, and Nardin's Mackenzie Mangan and Angelina Bolognese.

