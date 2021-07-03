Justin Pavan finishes 12th, Mallory Grubb seventh in track nationals

A faster-paced third section of the boys 2,000 meters steeplechase knocked Lewiston-Porter graduate Justin Pavan out of a podium finish and into a final 12th place in the event at the Outdoor Nationals Sponsored by Nike on Saturday on the University of Oregon's historic Hayward Field track in Eugene, Ore.

After running in the second of three sections, Pavan stood in third place in 6 minutes, 16.40 in the steeplechase. However, Matthew Bogdan of Colts Neck, N.J., led a quicker race, winning with a personal best time of 5:49.94. The next seven finishers in that section also ran faster than Patrick Gibbons of Sherman, Conn., who won Pavan's heat in 6:10.66. Nathan Davis of East Greenbush was second in Pavan's heat at 6:16.13, which was 12th overall.

Mallory Grubb of Amherst won the first section of the girls 2,000 steeplechase in 7:06.84, good for seventh overall. Running in the same section, Kayla Schmidt of Williamsville South finished ninth in 7:16.92. Angelina Napoleon, who just completed her sophomore year at Allegany-Limestone, was 12th in 7:22.82.