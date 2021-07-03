Justin Pavan finishes 12th, Mallory Grubb seventh in track nationals

A faster-paced third section of the boys 2,000 meters steeplechase knocked Lewiston-Porter graduate Justin Pavan out of a podium finish and into a final 12th place in the event at the Outdoor Nationals Sponsored by Nike on Saturday on the University of Oregon's historic Hayward Field track in Eugene, Ore.
After running in the second of three sections, Pavan stood in third place in 6 minutes, 16.40 in the steeplechase. However, Matthew Bogdan of Colts Neck, N.J., led a quicker race, winning with a personal best time of 5:49.94. The next seven finishers in that section also ran faster than Patrick Gibbons of Sherman, Conn., who won Pavan's heat in 6:10.66. Nathan Davis of East Greenbush was second in Pavan's heat at 6:16.13, which was 12th overall.
Mallory Grubb of Amherst won the first section of the girls 2,000 steeplechase in 7:06.84, good for seventh overall. Running in the same section, Kayla Schmidt of Williamsville South finished ninth in 7:16.92. Angelina Napoleon, who just completed her sophomore year at Allegany-Limestone, was 12th in 7:22.82.
Sydney Mascarelli of Northbridge, Mass., the national high school record-holder in the event, ran in the second section and was the overall winner in 6:36.24. Mascarelli, who graduated from Marianpolis Prep in Thompson, Conn., and will attend the University of North Carolina, owns a record time of 6:25.35 in the event. The five fastest girls ran in the heat with Mascarelli. She was the Gatorade Connecticut girls athlete of the year in track and field with the fastest times in the 3,000 and 1,500 runs.
Grubb, who will be a senior at Amherst in the fall, ran a strong race. Her time for the first 500-meter lap was her fastest split, 1:21.681. Her final lap was 1:24.16. She is the reigning Section VI Division 2 girls cross country champion and last week won the 3,000 meters and was second in the 1,500 in the sectional Division 2 outdoor meet at Hamburg.
Pavan, who will attend Dartmouth, won the sectional Division 2 cross country run last fall in Bemus Point and won the 3,000-meter steeplechase last week in the Section VI Division 2 meet at Falconer in 9:58.77. He is the Niagara Frontier League cross country champion.