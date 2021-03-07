Justin Glover delivers Monsignor Martin regular season title to St. Joe's

The perfect season is gone, but the perfect ending is still in play for the St. Joe’s boys basketball team.
The Marauders can thank their diminutive veteran point guard Justin Glover for that.
Behind a game-high 27 points from Glover, the Buffalo News’ top-ranked large school bounced back from its first loss of the season to clinch its first Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association regular-season title in a decade by beating rival and second-ranked Canisius 63-60 Sunday afternoon at the Bernard J. Kennedy Fieldhouse.
Glover drained six of nine 3-point shots, including his first attempt of the game. But it was the shots he made that followed that proved to be huge for the Marauders (13-1, 11-1), who, after losing 20 straight in this series, swept the Crusaders (11-2, 9-2) for the first time the 2005-06 season when the teams actually met four times (a non-leaguer, two regular-season games and a postseason contest).
More importantly, St. Joe’s bounced back from Friday’s two-point loss at News top-ranked small school Bishop Timon-St. Jude to clinch the top seed for the Manhattan Cup playoffs. Unlike past seasons, when the tournament has been conducted on a neutral court, seeding will determine the host teams for the playoffs.
“It’s a great accomplishment for us,” St. Joe's coach Gabe Michael said. “We’re really proud of what we did. Timon really took it to us two days ago and we were forced to come in here and win it outright. I’m proud of the guys.”
There’s a thing about scorers. Sometimes they start out slow, but once they hit that first s…
Had St. Joe’s lost Sunday, that would’ve opened the door for either Canisius to take the top seed outright or Timon to create a three-way tie for first.
The Marauders avoided that headache and could theoretically play for the Manhattan Cup title at St. Joe’s, should it reach the final.
Still, St. Joe’s was just happy to rebound from Friday’s defeat.
“We had a nice Kumbaya practice yesterday, where we just talked about everything we’ve been doing wrong lately, and I think the guys really responded to it,” Michael said.
Michael said that the Marauders were not playing their best team ball or coming out prepared to absorb their opponent’s best shot.
Sunday proved to be a step in the right direction for St. Joe's.
“We knew we weren’t playing our best basketball,” Glover said. “We just had to come out with a lot of energy, and I think that’s what we did.”
Glover played a big role. Like his team, he bounced back in a big way from Friday’s loss. At Timon, Glover was held to two points, roughly 12 points under his season average.
He had more than that just 26 seconds into the game, as he dribbled from the right corner along the baseline to the left corner and unleashed a 3-pointer over the outstretched hand of a late defender that found nothing but net. That fueled a 10-0 game-opening run, with Glover scoring five points. His late steal led to a thunderous one-handed jam by Josh Haskell that capped a 19-9 opening quarter.
Sacred Heart’s season is over before the start of the Monsignor Martin playoffs.
Although Canisius started slow and had trouble getting the 3-pointer to fall, it went into intermission only down 29-22. The Crusaders’ twin towers of 6-foot-7 Max Dowling and 6-7 junior Declan Ryan kept them close, combining for 18 points during the first half. Dowling and Ryan each finished with 19 points.
Glover proved to be too much. Three times in a 9:20 stretch, when the Crusaders either pulled within a basket or took a slim lead, Glover delivered a dagger from beyond the arc, including a 3-pointer seconds after Ryan made two free throws to give Canisius its first lead of the game, 41-40, with 7:25 left.
With the Marauders leading by three, Glover sank his final 3-pointer of the day with 46 seconds left. Glover also had five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
“The energy on the bench just carried me throughout the whole game and I just want to thank them for bringing so much energy today,” Glover said.
“Every time they needed a play, he responded; he was terrific today,” Canisius coach Kyle Husband said. “We battled back and played physical a little bit, but St. Joe’s just had too many answers, especially Glover.”
Haskell had 10 rebounds and eight points, while senior Jaden Slaughter had 12 points and five assists for St. Joe’s, which has one nonleague game left, at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Health Sciences at St. Joe’s.
Canisius has a non-league game Tuesday at home against Cheektowaga and plays its regular-season finale at home against Timon on Friday with perhaps the No. 2 seed for the playoffs on the line.
“I don’t want to sound cliché, but one day at a time,” Husband said. “We obviously got better from the first game to the second here. Now we want to get better tomorrow in practice and be ready for our game Tuesday and then the rest of the week.”