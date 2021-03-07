Justin Glover delivers Monsignor Martin regular season title to St. Joe's

Had St. Joe’s lost Sunday, that would’ve opened the door for either Canisius to take the top seed outright or Timon to create a three-way tie for first.

The Marauders avoided that headache and could theoretically play for the Manhattan Cup title at St. Joe’s, should it reach the final.

Still, St. Joe’s was just happy to rebound from Friday’s defeat.

“We had a nice Kumbaya practice yesterday, where we just talked about everything we’ve been doing wrong lately, and I think the guys really responded to it,” Michael said.

Michael said that the Marauders were not playing their best team ball or coming out prepared to absorb their opponent’s best shot.

Sunday proved to be a step in the right direction for St. Joe's.

“We knew we weren’t playing our best basketball,” Glover said. “We just had to come out with a lot of energy, and I think that’s what we did.”

Glover played a big role. Like his team, he bounced back in a big way from Friday’s loss. At Timon, Glover was held to two points, roughly 12 points under his season average.