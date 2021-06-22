Julianne Bolton strikes out 19 to put Clarence softball in Section VI Class AA title game

Somewhere on the opposite side of the left field line at the Clarence softball complex, a group of students loudly kept track of the number of strikeouts Red Devils pitcher Julianne Bolton recorded.
By the third inning, the group had lost count, but continued to remind everyone that Bolton fanned batter after batter.
Bolton had 14 strikeouts by the time the Red Devils broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth, and the senior finished with 19 in Clarence’s 6-0 win against Niagara Falls in a Section VI Class AA semifinal Tuesday at Clarence.
Clarence (16-2), the top seed, will host Lancaster for the sectional championship at 11 a.m. Thursday. The No. 2 Legends defeated No. 3 Williamsville North 3-0 in the first Class AA semifinal on Tuesday.
Bolton struck out the first nine batters she faced. Her only blemish in the first four innings came when she walked Niagara Falls’ Abbey Roeser in the top of the fourth.
“Having a good first inning really sets the tone for me, for the rest of the game,” said Bolton, who will play college softball at Massachusetts. “If I have a good first inning, I tend to have a good rest of the game.”
Niagara Falls pitcher Chelsea Miller wasn’t as overpowering as Bolton, but she and the No. 4 Wolverines (12-6) limited the Red Devils to three runners on base in the first three innings, including Allison Greene, who was stranded on third base in the bottom of the first after reaching base on an error earlier in the inning.
However, the Red Devils were making contact off Miller. They just needed to hit the ball into the gaps. With runners on first and second in the bottom of the fourth, Hannah Rozanski’s single drove in Greene, who led off the inning with a single.
“We were hitting her the whole game, but just not hitting her to the gaps,” Bolton said. “Once we hit the gaps, we had so much hype in the dugout, so I think we were able to keep going and string some hits together.
“We needed those runs, more so, because when we’re on the field, we feel more solid. To feel more safe on the field, getting those runs really secured us the game.”
Senior pitcher Julianne Bolton faced 21 batters and struck out all of them Monday during the Red Devils’ 12-0 victory over Frontier.
Two batters later, with one out, Emma Call’s triple drove in Emma Harding and Tessa Bernd to give the Red Devils a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth.
With Mary Blajszczak at the plate, Call beat the throw home on a double-steal attempt to make it 4-0, and Blajszczak’s long fly ball with two outs landed inside the fence for a triple and drove in a pair of runs to complete a six-run fourth inning in which the Red Devils sent 10 batters to the plate to face Miller.
“We had five errors that inning, whether they were mental or physical,” Niagara Falls coach Martha Amoretti said of the fourth inning. “That’s exactly what I told my team. It was 0-0 and honestly, all six of those runs were in that one inning. Other than that, we hung with them. Not that … clearly, it could have taken one run to beat us, but we hung with them when we probably shouldn’t have.”
Bolton, meanwhile, retired the next six batters she faced, including five strikeouts. Niagara Falls’ Kaylee Griffith, the leadoff batter in the top of the seventh inning, broke up Bolton’s bid for a no-hitter with a line drive to left centerfield, the only hit Bolton gave up in the win.
“She’s probably the top pitcher around, and it took us to the seventh inning to get one hit,” Amoretti said of Bolton. “I think we had two runners on base the entire game. She’s a beast. My girls know her and know of her, and you’ve almost got to take advantage of the first strike she gives you.”