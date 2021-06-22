Julianne Bolton strikes out 19 to put Clarence softball in Section VI Class AA title game

However, the Red Devils were making contact off Miller. They just needed to hit the ball into the gaps. With runners on first and second in the bottom of the fourth, Hannah Rozanski’s single drove in Greene, who led off the inning with a single.

“We were hitting her the whole game, but just not hitting her to the gaps,” Bolton said. “Once we hit the gaps, we had so much hype in the dugout, so I think we were able to keep going and string some hits together.

“We needed those runs, more so, because when we’re on the field, we feel more solid. To feel more safe on the field, getting those runs really secured us the game.”

Two batters later, with one out, Emma Call’s triple drove in Emma Harding and Tessa Bernd to give the Red Devils a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

With Mary Blajszczak at the plate, Call beat the throw home on a double-steal attempt to make it 4-0, and Blajszczak’s long fly ball with two outs landed inside the fence for a triple and drove in a pair of runs to complete a six-run fourth inning in which the Red Devils sent 10 batters to the plate to face Miller.