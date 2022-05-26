Jordan Kanick pitches Depew to Section VI Class B1 softball title

Jordan Kanick was masterful for Depew as the Wildcats topped Olean, 2-1, for the Section VI Class B1 softball championship on Thursday at Williamsville North.

Kanick, a junior, threw a complete game as she struck out eight Huskies batters against only three walks.

“My curveballs were moving a lot and I was throwing them hard, and my change-ups were pretty consistent, about 50 percent, so that was very helpful,” Kanick said.

“She handled adversity well, this was her best game of the year,” Depew coach Dan Seelig added.

It was Depew’s third sectional championship in five years and their first since 2017, when the Wildcats were also regional champions. Thursday’s victory avenged last season’s loss to Lake Shore in the sectional championship.

“It feels great. Last year, we had tough loss but on the same note, Lake Shore was a loaded team," Seelig said. "This year, we matured one more year, most of the lineup came back and a year older. Our maturity really showed today.”

Emma Doody scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the fourth inning when eighth-grader Ella Pagano drew a bases-loaded walk. Pagano scored earlier on a single from Mia Vannelli in the bottom of the third inning.

The Wildcats had difficulty solving senior Olean pitcher Kiley Anastasia, who was equally outstanding on the rubber.

The Huskies’ lone run came on an error in the sixth inning. With two runners aboard, Jojo Gibbons scored on a dropped third strike and a throwing error to first base.

Kanick, like her team, remained unfazed in the circle. She struck out the remaining Olean batter to end the inning.

“I was a little bit nervous but I just kind of took a step back between each pitch and took a deep breath,” Kanick said. She also praised her defense for several tough outs that ended Olean scoring opportunities.

“We have the confidence that we’re going to make the play,” Seelig said. “They’re all excited to do it.”

Depew will play in the Class B1/B2 crossover game next week against either Fredonia or Eden. The two teams were tied in extra innings when the game was suspended. They will resume play at 6 p.m. Friday at Williamsville North.