Jordan Dudish, former Grand Island and Buffalo State softball star, named coach at Nardin

Former Buffalo State softball star Jordan Dudish has been named the coach at Nardin Academy, the school announced Wednesday.
Dudish, a Grand Island native, was a member of the State University of New York Athletic Conference All-Decade Team for the 2010s and was named first-team all-conference three times with the Bengals.
“Jordan is a very skilled player and coach who has a track record of success both on and off the field,” Nardin said in a news release.
She most recently was head coach of the junior varsity team at St. Mary’s and previously served as an assistant coach at North Tonawanda. She also has coached for various travel programs at various ages. She began her coaching career while still at Buffalo State as an assistant coach for the New Era Diamond Girls and became head coach of the 11U and 12U teams. She has worked with the Softball Central travel teams and is currently the head coach for the 14U team for the WNY Revenge program.