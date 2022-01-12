Jordan Dudish, former Grand Island and Buffalo State softball star, named coach at Nardin

She most recently was head coach of the junior varsity team at St. Mary’s and previously served as an assistant coach at North Tonawanda. She also has coached for various travel programs at various ages. She began her coaching career while still at Buffalo State as an assistant coach for the New Era Diamond Girls and became head coach of the 11U and 12U teams. She has worked with the Softball Central travel teams and is currently the head coach for the 14U team for the WNY Revenge program.